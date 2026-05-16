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WKN: A0JM27 | ISIN: CA21037X1006 | Ticker-Symbol: W9C
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 21:42
1.632,00 Euro
-0,43 % -7,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.631,001.644,0015.05.
1.632,001.644,0015.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2026 02:30 Uhr
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Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 15, 2026 annual general shareholders' meeting (the "AGM"). Each of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 28, 2026 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Name of Nominee Votes For- Votes Withheld-
Jamal Baksh14,489,17395.80%
635,7404.20%
John Billowits14,643,08496.81%
481,8293.19%
Lawrence Cunningham14,926,28898.69%
198,6251.31%
Claire Kennedy14,992,63699.13%
132,2770.87%
Robert Kittel14,391,50395.15%
733,4094.85%
Mark Miller14,952,51398.86%
172,4001.14%
Donna Parr15,058,46999.56%
66,4440.44%
Andrew Pastor14,853,46498.21%
271,4491.79%
Laurie Schultz14,992,45699.12%
132,4570.88%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 15, 2026 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

As previously announced by the Corporation on March 27, 2026, Mark Leonard, the former founder and former President of the Corporation, did not stand for re-election to the board of directors at the AGM. On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Constellation community, we express our deep gratitude to Mr. Leonard for his extraordinary leadership and enduring contributions. Mr. Leonard will continue to serve as an advisor to Constellation, with a particular focus on supporting the Corporation's Permanent Engaged Minority Shareholder strategy - an initiative centered on selective, long-term, and engaged minority investments that complement the Corporation's longstanding acquisition model.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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