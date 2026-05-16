Bear Robotics, Inc: Bear Robotics Introduces Servi Q: the Compact Service Robot That Goes Where Others Can't

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2026 / Bear Robotics, a global leader in service robotics and physical AI, today unveiled Servi Q at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026 - the most compact and versatile robot in the Servi family, developed in collaboration with SoftBank Robotics and purpose-built for the tight spaces, narrow aisles, and high-traffic environments that have kept many hospitality venues from adopting autonomous service.

Solving the #1 Barrier to Robot Adoption: Space

Since launching its Servi platform, Bear Robotics has heard one objection more than any other: "Our space is too tight." Servi Q is the answer. Engineered for narrow-path navigation, Servi Q moves confidently through the cramped corridors, between-table gaps, and congested service areas that larger robots - including Bear's own flagship Servi Plus - simply cannot access.

The result: restaurants, cafés, hotels, and venues of any size can now deploy autonomous food delivery, bussing, and guest engagement - without redesigning their floor plan.

"Servi Plus is the workhorse for high-volume venues. Servi Q is the key that unlocks everywhere else," said John Ha, CEO of Bear Robotics. "With Servi Q, we're eliminating the last physical barrier to adoption. If you have a hallway, you have room for Servi Q." Together with SoftBank Robotics, Bear Robotics aims to help restaurants worldwide navigate persistent labor shortages and rising operational costs.

One Fleet. Every Floor Plan.

Servi Q is a fleet multiplier. Designed from the ground up for multi-robot coordination, Servi Q communicates peer-to-peer with every robot in the Bear Robotics ecosystem. Operators can deploy mixed fleets tailored to their space: a Servi Plus covers the main dining room while Servi Q navigates the narrow bar area, the tight kitchen corridor, or the busy to-go pickup area.

The fleet self-organizes. No centralized network dependency. No congestion. No deadlocks.

More Than a Delivery Robot

Servi Q introduces a built-in display screen that transforms every delivery run into a guest engagement moment. Venues can showcase daily specials, promotions, branded content, or wayfinding - turning a service robot into a revenue-generating touchpoint.

Key capabilities include:

Narrow-path navigation: 18-inch minimum passage width.

Multi-robot orchestration: Real-time path planning across multiple units.

Stable delivery: Deliver liquids even when passing thresholds or during sudden stops.

Backward movement: In narrow spaces where the robot cannot turn, it simply reverses.

Backward obstacle detection: Automatically stops when a bump is detected during backward movement.

Wheel cleaning: Dedicated cleaning mode with tangle-resistant wheel design.

Availability

Servi Q is available for live demonstrations at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026, Booth #6217, McCormick Place, Chicago, May 16-19, 2026. Regional launch schedules and phased rollout dates are subject to change.

To schedule a private demonstration or request pricing, visit bearrobotics.ai or call 1-844-SAY-BEAR.

About Bear Robotics

Bear Robotics is a global leader in autonomous mobile robots for hospitality, commercial, and industrial applications. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Bear Robotics' Servi platform is trusted by thousands of venues worldwide. The company's mission is to empower human staff to focus on the guest experience by automating repetitive physical tasks. Bear Robotics is backed by LG Electronics and has won multiple awards for design and innovation.

The Bear Robotics Automation Ecosystem:

Servi Plus - High-capacity flagship model (88-lb payload, 16+ entrees) for high-volume food running and bussing.

Servi Q - Operate confidently in narrow layouts with coordinated robots and consistent, spill-free performance.

Servi Clean - Autonomous commercial cleaning robots for floor maintenance and detailing.

Carti - Modular industrial AMRs for warehouse and logistics material handling.

For more information, visit bearrobotics.ai.

About SoftBank Robotics

SoftBank Robotics Group has been at the forefront of robotics technology development since the launch of its humanoid robot "Pepper" in 2014. The group has consistently introduced innovation, including autonomous cleaning robots in 2018, multi-tray delivery robots in 2021, and automated logistics solutions consulting in 2022. Leveraging extensive knowledge and operational data, SoftBank Robotics is playing a pioneering role as a Robot Integrator (RI) by providing effective robotic implementation solutions. With a global presence in 21 locations across 9 countries, SoftBank Robotics' robots are deployed worldwide. The group is committed to advancing towards a society where people and robots coexist through robots' transformation (RX).

Media Contact:

Gennaro Gallo | Head of Marketing

gennaro@bearrobotics.ai

SOURCE: Bear Robotics, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bear-robotics-introduces-servi-q-the-compact-service-robot-that-g-1167381