MedSyntra Advances Sovereign Healthcare AI Vision and Appoints Dr George Syrmalis to Board of Directors

Company strengthens international governance and advisory capabilities as global demand for institutionally governed healthcare AI infrastructure accelerates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 17, 2026 / MedSyntra, a company operating at the intersection of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and sovereign medical data infrastructure, today announced the continued expansion of its strategic and governance capabilities - including the appointment of Dr George Syrmalis to its Board of Directors - as it advances the development of institutionally governed healthcare AI ecosystems.

The company is focused on building scalable healthcare intelligence infrastructure designed to support next-generation clinical systems, precision medicine initiatives, and sovereign healthcare transformation strategies. MedSyntra's approach combines artificial intelligence, medical data architecture, and healthcare workflow integration within a framework prioritising governance, interoperability, security, and long-term institutional deployment.

As healthcare systems globally accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled clinical technologies, the importance of trusted medical data environments and sovereign healthcare infrastructure has become increasingly central to both public-sector and institutional healthcare strategies. MedSyntra's platform vision is aligned with broader international trends shaping the future of healthcare delivery, including:

- AI-assisted clinical decision systems;

- precision medicine and data-driven healthcare;

- secure healthcare data sovereignty frameworks;

- institutional healthcare interoperability;

- and next-generation digital healthcare infrastructure.

"Healthcare AI is moving beyond experimentation into institutional implementation. The future of healthcare intelligence will depend not only on technological capability, but on governance, security, interoperability, and the ability to operate within nationally aligned healthcare frameworks."

- Asta Ratkeviciene, Chief Executive Officer, MedSyntra

As part of its continued development, MedSyntra has expanded its international governance and advisory footprint with the appointment of Dr George Syrmalis to its Board of Directors, bringing senior expertise spanning biotechnology, healthcare investment, translational medicine, and global capital markets.

Dr Syrmalis is a physician-scientist, biotechnology entrepreneur, and global life sciences investor with more than three decades of experience spanning nuclear medicine, biotechnology development, venture capital, and international capital markets. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Bioscience Equity Partners, a licensed investment bank operating exclusively in the life sciences sector.

"Healthcare AI is entering a phase where governance, interoperability, clinical validation, and institutional deployment frameworks are becoming as important as the underlying technology itself. MedSyntra is positioned within an area of growing strategic significance globally, particularly as nations seek to develop secure, scalable, and sovereign healthcare intelligence infrastructure."

- Dr George Syrmalis, Board Director, MedSyntra

MedSyntra's platform strategy is centred on the integration of healthcare data architecture, artificial intelligence, and clinical workflow systems designed to support healthcare transformation initiatives across institutional and national environments.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr Syrmalis to the Board. His experience across life sciences, translational medicine, capital formation, and international healthcare markets brings an important strategic dimension to the company as we continue to expand our long-term vision."

- Asta Ratkeviciene, Chief Executive Officer, MedSyntra

About MedSyntra

MedSyntra is building the foundational infrastructure layer for sovereign, governed, and interoperable healthcare AI - enabling institutions and national health systems to harness the value of medical data within frameworks that prioritise security, compliance, and long-term strategic control. The company operates at the intersection of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and sovereign digital infrastructure, with a focus on enabling next-generation clinical intelligence systems at institutional and national scale.

MedSyntra was founded by Asta Ratkeviciene, who identified governed health data infrastructure as the critical missing layer in global healthcare transformation - not devices, not clinicians, but the trusted data environment that makes advanced clinical AI viable at scale. As Chief Executive Officer, she leads the company's international strategy, institutional partnerships, and platform development across healthcare AI and digital health transformation markets.

Dr George Syrmalis, MD, PhD, serves as a Non-Executive Director on the MedSyntra Board of Directors. A physician-scientist, biotechnology entrepreneur, and global life sciences investor with more than three decades of experience spanning nuclear medicine, radiation immunology, biotechnology development, venture capital, and international capital markets, Dr Syrmalis brings institutional depth across translational medicine, capital formation, and global healthcare strategy. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Bioscience Equity Partners, a licensed investment bank operating exclusively in the life sciences sector, and is affiliated with Antisoma Venture Capital Fund S.A. He also serves as an advisor to the Saudi Biotech Accelerator. Further information is available at georgesyrmalis.com.

Media Contact:

Asta Ratkeviciene

Chief Executive Officer, MedSyntra

media@medsyntra.com

www.medsyntra.com

SOURCE: MedSyntra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medsyntra-advances-sovereign-healthcare-ai-vision-and-appoints-dr-geo-1167631