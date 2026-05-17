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PR Newswire
17.05.2026 13:24 Uhr
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Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media Showcases the Emirate's Tourism Offerings at IMEX Frankfurt 2026

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media continues its efforts to strengthen the Emirate's position on the global tourism map through its participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2026, one of the world's leading exhibitions specialising in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from 17 to 22 May 2026.

This participation comes as part of an ambitious strategic plan aimed at enhancing the Emirate's international presence across the business and leisure tourism sectors, while attracting further investment opportunities and high-value partnerships from European and global markets, contributing to the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy and promoting sustainable tourism growth.

Through this participation, the Department seeks to expand its network with leading global entities operating in the travel and tourism sector, strengthen cooperation with event organisers, destination management companies and travel agencies, while showcasing Ajman's tourism offerings, including luxury hospitality, beaches, cultural experiences and modern infrastructure. The participation also aims to promote the Emirate as a distinguished destination for both business and leisure tourism.

Ajman's delegation at the exhibition includes a number of government and private sector entities and strategic partners, reflecting integrated efforts to support the tourism sector and enhance its competitiveness. Participating entities include Ajman Chamber, Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Ajman, Al Zorah Beach Resort, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Dusit Ajman Resort & Villas, Fairmont Ajman, Rida International Travel & Tourism, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Al Hashmi, Director General of Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, highlighted the importance of this participation, affirming that it represents a significant strategic platform that strengthens Ajman's presence within the international business tourism, exhibitions and conferences sector. He noted that European markets, particularly the German market, are among the promising markets gaining increasing importance within the Emirate's promotional plans.

His Excellency said: "Our participation in this global event comes as part of our ongoing efforts to showcase Ajman's tourism product and highlight the Emirate's advanced infrastructure, world-class hospitality facilities and integrated tourism experiences that cater to the aspirations of various visitor segments. We also seek to strengthen cooperation with international partners and attract more visitors and tourism investments."

His Excellency further noted that the participation of Ajman's hospitality and tourism partners at the exhibition reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors, and the pivotal role this cooperation plays in supporting tourism sector growth while enhancing the Emirate's competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

Through its international participations, Ajman continues to reinforce its position as an integrated tourism destination that combines refined hospitality, cultural and leisure experiences, and a strategic location, further enhancing its appeal among visitors and investors from around the world.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981654/His_Excellency_Mahmood_Khaleel_Al_Hashmi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975226/5974089/Ajman_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ajman-department-of-tourism-culture-and-media-showcases-the-emirates-tourism-offerings-at-imex-frankfurt-2026-302774186.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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