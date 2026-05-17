SMX Public Limited: SMX and the New Age of Parity: When Certified Recycling Becomes Economic Infrastructure

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 17, 2026 / Modern life runs on plastic. It protects food, moves medicine, supports health care, lowers shipping weight, powers packaging, and helps keep everyday goods affordable at scale. For decades, that system depended on a simple economic assumption: virgin plastic, made from oil and gas, would remain cheaper, cleaner, and easier to scale than recycled alternatives.

That assumption is starting to fail.

SMX describes the shift as The New Age of Parity - the moment when recycled plastics and virgin plastics move closer in cost as war, oil volatility, supply-chain disruption, tariffs, regulation, and resource pressure reshape global materials markets.

This is no longer just a sustainability issue. Plastic is a price input for food, consumer goods, health care, construction, transportation, electronics, and industrial production. When plastic costs rise, the pressure moves quickly through the economy.

Recent reporting shows how fast that can happen. An April 2026 report from IDNFinancials found that supply disruptions tied to instability in the Middle East pushed domestic plastic prices up "by as much as 100%."

IDNFinancials - Supply disruption pushes domestic plastic prices up by as much as 100%

URL: https://www.idnfinancials.com/news/62755/supply-disruption-pushes-domestic-plastic-prices-up-by-as-much-as-100

Virgin plastic is structurally exposed to oil, gas, petrochemicals, and energy markets. Feedstock can represent roughly 60% of production cost, with energy and utilities adding more pressure. Recycled plastic has a different cost base: collection, sorting, cleaning, processing, logistics, certification, and verification.

For years, those verification costs kept recycled plastic at a disadvantage, often carrying a 20% to 40% premium over virgin alternatives. But as virgin inputs become more volatile and regulations tighten, certified recycling is moving from environmental preference to economic necessity.

Companies now need to prove recycled content, material origin, chain of custody, lifecycle history, and compliance. At the same time, the World Bank's "What a Waste 3.0" findings estimate that nearly 29% of global plastic waste - about 93 million tonnes each year - is mismanaged.

World Bank - Ten Charts that Explain the Global Waste Crisis / What a Waste 3.0

URL: https://blogs.worldbank.org/en/sustainablecities/what-a-waste-3-charts

The world does not simply need more recycled plastic. It needs recycled plastic that can be trusted.

That is where SMX enters the equation.

SMX has developed molecular marking and digital traceability technology designed to give plastic a verifiable identity throughout its lifecycle. By embedding an invisible molecular marker directly into plastic and linking it to a secure digital record, SMX enables material data to travel with the material itself - including origin, composition, recycled content, chain of custody, and lifecycle history.

That turns verification from paperwork into infrastructure. Instead of relying only on supplier claims, certificates, or after-the-fact audits, the material itself can carry proof. It can be scanned, authenticated, and connected to the data manufacturers, regulators, procurement teams, customers, and investors need.

The economic value is significant. Certified recycled plastic can reduce fraud and mislabeling risk, improve buyer confidence, support compliance, lower verification costs, and help increase usable yield from recycled streams. It can also give manufacturers a stronger buffer against oil-price shocks and virgin-material volatility.

That is the deeper meaning of the New Age of Parity.

Parity is not only recycled plastic competing with virgin plastic on price. It is recycled plastic gaining a new kind of value: proof, traceability, lifecycle data, compliance evidence, and circularity credentials.

By giving plastic memory, SMX is helping turn waste into a verified economic asset. In the next plastics economy, recycling is not a side program. It is infrastructure.

Press Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-and-the-new-age-of-parity-when-certified-recycling-becomes-e-1167344