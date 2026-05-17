Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2026) - SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) ("SINTX" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on advanced ceramics and silicon nitride biomaterials, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference in Los Angeles, California, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel.

During the presentation, management expects to discuss recent progress in commercialization, product development, and manufacturing initiatives supporting the Company's silicon nitride biomaterials platform, including applications in orthopedics, spine, foot and ankle, and patient-specific implant markets.

"We are pleased to participate in the LD Micro Invitational and look forward to sharing recent developments across our business," said Ryan Elmore, President of SINTX Technologies. "Our focus remains on advancing our biomaterials platform and executing on opportunities that support long-term value creation."

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors, subject to scheduling availability.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, family offices, and strategic partners throughout the conference.

Investors and interested parties may access the live webcast using the information below:

LD MICRO Invitational XVI Investor Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 9:30 A.M. P.T.

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with SINTX Technologies' management team, please email SINTX Technologies at ir@sintx.com

To be added to the Sintx Technologies email distribution list, please email ir@sintx.com with SINT in the subject line.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications.

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Source: LD Micro