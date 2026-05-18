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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 02:06 Uhr
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LOTTE Biologics Expands Antibody Manufacturing Agreement with Ottimo Pharma

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Biologics (Co-CEOs James Park and Yooyeol Shin) announce an expansion of its collaboration with Ottimo Pharma, an innovative biotech company developing one-of-a-kind PD-1/VEGFR2 dual-paratopic antibodies, reinforcing a growing strategic partnership.

Building on the antibody development/manufacturing agreement signed in June last year, this continued engagement reflects Ottimo Pharma's confidence in LOTTE Biologics' quality, execution, and operational excellence.

This expanded collaboration extends beyond manufacturing, bringing together Ottimo Pharma and LOTTE Biologics to advance Ottimo Pharma's promising biparatopic antibody, OTP-01, toward launch readiness. Lotte's development team at the Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, will support commercial process development and characterization activities.

This extended partnership highlights the strength of the relationship and reinforces LOTTE Biologics' commitment to supporting clients from clinical development through commercialization.

As a pure-play CDMO, LOTTE Biologics delivers integrated services across development and manufacturing, backed by its dual-site strategy spanning the Syracuse Bio Campus in the U.S. and the Songdo Bio Campus in Korea. This global platform enables consistent quality, operational flexibility, and supply reliability for clients worldwide.

James Park, CEO of LOTTE Biologics, stated, "The continued trust from our partners reinforces our belief that a CDMO should not only deliver, but truly understand and advance our clients' molecules. At LOTTE Biologics, we are committed to supporting the full lifecycle of our clients' pipelines, ensuring speed, quality, and scalability as they progress toward commercialization and patient impact."

"Ottimo Pharma values its strong collaboration with LOTTE Biologics, whose team has demonstrated exceptional partnership, quality, and speed of execution," said Spencer Fisk, Chief Technical and Quality Officer. "Their ability to move quickly and reliably was instrumental in helping us initiate our Phase 1/2a study with industry-leading speed, and we are pleased to expand this relationship as we continue development of OTP-01."

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lotte-biologics-expands-antibody-manufacturing-agreement-with-ottimo-pharma-302773298.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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