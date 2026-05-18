TOKYO // HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd, Japan's only international payment brand, and Wonder Ventures Limited, a leading payments and fintech platform in the Asia Pacific, announced that JCB Cards are now accepted on Wonder Taxi in Hong Kong.From April 1, 2026, all taxi drivers in Hong Kong are required by the Transport Department to provide at least two electronic payment methods, including one QR-code e-payment method and one non-QR method, such as credit cards. With JCB now integrated into Wonder Taxi's in-vehicle solution, drivers using Wonder can meet the new requirement while offering passengers a secure, convenient way to pay."The government's move to mandate e-payments is an important step forward for the taxi industry, and we see it as a real opportunity to raise the overall experience for passengers in Hong Kong," said Mr. Jason Ngan, Founder and CEO of Wonder and Bindo Labs."With JCB now integrated into Wonder Taxi, drivers can rely on a single, seamless solution that supports both QR and card payments. More importantly, it gives passengers - whether local commuters, business travellers, or tourists - the flexibility to pay in whatever way feels most convenient to them. At the end of the day, our focus is simple: to build a payments infrastructure that works quietly in the background, removes everyday friction, and helps make getting around Hong Kong just a little bit easier for everyone."Mr. Yutaro Shimizu, Managing Director of JCB International (Asia) Ltd., added:"Our valued partner Wonder is expanding acceptance to the West Kowloon Ferry and minibus as well. We will continue working closely with our partners to further expand acceptance so that JCB cardmembers can use their cards with confidence in Hong Kong. "As the new taxi e-payment requirement takes effect, the collaboration between JCB and Wonder aims to support drivers in complying with the regulation and to offer residents and visitors a more modern, cash-light experience when travelling around the city. It also reflects Hong Kong's ongoing commitment to enhancing service quality in public transport through the adoption of digital payments and smarter in-vehicle systems.About WonderWonder is a leading payments and FinTech platform for merchants in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific, enabling any merchant, from micro-businesses to multinational enterprises, to pay and get paid effortlessly.Wonder is Hong Kong's first full-stack omnichannel payments platform, allowing merchants to complete KYC onboarding digitally in minutes, open an account, accept payments, pay digitally, and manage transactions, all from a single platform. Key products include Wonder App, Wonder Terminal, Wonder Dashboard, Wonder Card and Wonder Taxi. Beyond its full-stack suite of payments and FinTech products, Wonder has pioneered instant payment settlement (T+0) in Hong Kong and continues to expand access to digital financial services through innovation and strategic partnerships.Headquartered in Hong Kong, Wonder has completed a Series A funding round led by Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) and a venture debt with HSBC Innovation Banking. Wonder has offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mainland China.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpAlfred CHANEmail: alfred.chan@wonder.appSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.