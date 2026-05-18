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ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 05:02 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LUMINSEA Launches Tokenized Maritime Advertising Zone Licensing Platform for Brands and Businesses Seeking On-Water Visibility

New AI powered platform lets brands and businesses license geo-located waterway advertising zones, create commercial content, and reach boating enthusiasts and consumers through LUMINSEA smart illuminated channel markers and digital delivery tools.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 17, 2026 / LUMINSEA today announced the launch of its tokenized maritime advertising zone licensing platform, a new model designed to help brands license geo-located advertising parcels across high-value waterways and deliver commercial content to boating enthusiasts in those zones.

Through the platform, advertisers can acquire digital advertising licenses tied to specific maritime zones, select 1, 2, or 3-year terms, and manage placement through the LUMINSEA ecosystem. The offering is designed for brands and businesses seeking visibility among yacht owners, boaters, maritime operators, and consumers.

LUMINSEA combines its smart illuminated channel marker infrastructure with tokenized advertising licenses and digital content delivery. LUMINSEA's technologically-advanced channel markers include LED display panels, geo-location capabilities, navigation advisories, safety messages, and vessel traffic monitoring designed to support both boater communication and brand activation.

The platform is also supported by CINEMATIA, LUMINSEA's AI powered commercial-production system, which is designed to analyze market data and generate short-form video and audio commercial content for participating advertisers. Advertisers can use the LUMINSEA app and platform tools to deliver brand messaging to boaters navigating specific zones, while license holders may also resell advertising licenses through the LUMINSEA marketplace.

After years of development, LUMINSEA has launched its unique integrated tokenized infrastructure. With safety at the forefront, the world's largest assets (oceans and waterways) are now on a platform, providing entities and brands with the ability to market their products. LUMINSEA is uniquely positioned to do what no other company has ever done; provide a tokenization infrastructure promoting boating safety while creating a one-of-a-kind marketing platform.

Initial strategic waterway locations include Ocean Reef Club in North Key Largo, the Miami River, and the Biscayne Bay Corridor in Florida, in addition to areas of the Bahamas. LUMINSEA's current plans include Explorer, Navigator, and Captain license tiers, with introductory pricing available and base pricing starting at $75 per month. LUMINSEA's tokens are digital advertising licenses tied to specific geo-located advertising zones.

To learn more about LUMINSEA's tokenized maritime advertising platform, visit https://luminseatokenization.com.

About LUMINSEA

LUMINSEA is a Miami-based marine technology company developing smart illuminated channel markers, intelligent waterway navigation systems, and blockchain-powered digital advertising infrastructure for maritime environments. Through its connected marker infrastructure and digital ecosystem, LUMINSEA modernizes waterway visibility, safety communication, data services, and brand engagement across marine corridors.

Contact:
Info@luminsea.world

SOURCE: LUMINSEA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/luminsea-launches-tokenized-maritime-advertising-zone-licensing-platf-1167675

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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