Toronto, Ontario - (Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type 4370422 Canada Inc Davie Yards June 02, 2026 July 17, 2026 AS 49 NORTH RESOURCES INC June 12, 2026 July 22, 2026 AS ARC Resources Ltd. June 01, 2026 July 14, 2026 S Anfield Energy Inc. June 03, 2026 July 10, 2026 AGS Atico Mining Corporation June 08, 2026 July 24, 2026 AG Avricore Health Inc May 14, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Bemetals Corp. May 29, 2026 July 3, 2026 AGS Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. % April 27, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. May 27, 2026 July 6, 2026 AS Bonterra Resources Inc. * May 14, 2026 June 30, 2026 A Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. June 10, 2026 August 7, 2026 AG Cullinan Metals Corp. May 19, 2026 July 10, 2026 AS Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. May 26, 2026 June 25, 2026 A Errington Metals Corp. May 14, 2026 June 23, 2026 AGS FansUnite Entertainment Inc. May 13, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Fineqia International Inc. May 08, 2026 June 26, 2026 A Gentor Resources Inc. May 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 AS Global Uranium Corp. June 05, 2026 July 23, 2026 AGS Goldbank Mining Corporation June 02, 2026 July 7, 2026 AS Jack Nathan Medical Corp. June 05, 2026 July 15, 2026 AGS Koryx Copper Inc. June 11, 2026 July 29, 2026 AGS Lightspeed Commerce Inc. June 01, 2026 July 30, 2026 AS Metalero Mining Corp. June 01, 2026 July 9, 2026 AG Mimedia Holdings Inc. May 20, 2026 June 29, 2026 AS NevGold Corp. June 03, 2026 July 13, 2026 AS NexJ Health Holdings Inc. May 22, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Ninepoint Cannabis & Alternative Health Fund May 15, 2026 June 29, 2026 S Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Fund May 15, 2026 June 29, 2026 S North America Home Finance Inc June 05, 2026 July 22, 2026 AG Orion Digital Corp. May 11, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG Patriot Resources Corp. May 13, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Pine Trail REIT May 21, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG Sparc AI Inc. May 29, 2026 July 6, 2026 AG Sylla Gold Corp. July 06, 2026 August 18, 2026 AGS TRU Precious Metals Corp. June 05, 2026 July 16, 2026 AG Trulieve Cannabis Corp June 08, 2026 August 5, 2026 S World Copper Ltd.* April 21, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/







To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297477

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)