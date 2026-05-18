Toronto, Ontario - (Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company Name
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|4370422 Canada Inc Davie Yards
|June 02, 2026
|July 17, 2026
|AS
|49 NORTH RESOURCES INC
|June 12, 2026
|July 22, 2026
|AS
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|June 01, 2026
|July 14, 2026
|S
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|June 03, 2026
|July 10, 2026
|AGS
|Atico Mining Corporation
|June 08, 2026
|July 24, 2026
|AG
|Avricore Health Inc
|May 14, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Bemetals Corp.
|May 29, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|AGS
|Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. %
|April 27, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
|May 27, 2026
|July 6, 2026
|AS
|Bonterra Resources Inc. *
|May 14, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|A
|Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
|June 10, 2026
|August 7, 2026
|AG
|Cullinan Metals Corp.
|May 19, 2026
|July 10, 2026
|AS
|Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.
|May 26, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|A
|Errington Metals Corp.
|May 14, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AGS
|FansUnite Entertainment Inc.
|May 13, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Fineqia International Inc.
|May 08, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|A
|Gentor Resources Inc.
|May 26, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AS
|Global Uranium Corp.
|June 05, 2026
|July 23, 2026
|AGS
|Goldbank Mining Corporation
|June 02, 2026
|July 7, 2026
|AS
|Jack Nathan Medical Corp.
|June 05, 2026
|July 15, 2026
|AGS
|Koryx Copper Inc.
|June 11, 2026
|July 29, 2026
|AGS
|Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
|June 01, 2026
|July 30, 2026
|AS
|Metalero Mining Corp.
|June 01, 2026
|July 9, 2026
|AG
|Mimedia Holdings Inc.
|May 20, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AS
|NevGold Corp.
|June 03, 2026
|July 13, 2026
|AS
|NexJ Health Holdings Inc.
|May 22, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Ninepoint Cannabis & Alternative Health Fund
|May 15, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|S
|Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Fund
|May 15, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|S
|North America Home Finance Inc
|June 05, 2026
|July 22, 2026
|AG
|Orion Digital Corp.
|May 11, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|Patriot Resources Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Pine Trail REIT
|May 21, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AG
|Sparc AI Inc.
|May 29, 2026
|July 6, 2026
|AG
|Sylla Gold Corp.
|July 06, 2026
|August 18, 2026
|AGS
|TRU Precious Metals Corp.
|June 05, 2026
|July 16, 2026
|AG
|Trulieve Cannabis Corp
|June 08, 2026
|August 5, 2026
|S
|World Copper Ltd.*
|April 21, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297477
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
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