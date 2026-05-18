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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 06:18 Uhr
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TDConnex wins Leading Innovator of the Year award for Electronics at India's 2026 MSME Awards

TDConnex was one of two recipients in the Electronics category for the prestigious national MSME award in India for 2026.

CHENNAI, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDConnex, a global leader in micro-precision manufacturing, has been named Leading Innovator of the Year - Electronics at the 2026 India MSME Awards. TDConnex was one of only two recipients of the prestigious national prize for India.

The Electronics Innovator of the Year award is among the most selective national recognitions for enterprise innovation in India's electronics manufacturing sector. The award honours enterprises that have demonstrated distinctive innovation, technical capability, and impact in advancing India's position in the global electronics value chain.

The recognition acknowledges TDConnex's sustained contribution to building global-scale precision manufacturing capability in India. Since establishing its first Indian manufacturing campus in Tamil Nadu, TDConnex has grown into one of the country's leading platforms for advanced micro-precision components. TDConnex is an established global leader in producing these high-precision components, used in many of the world's most advanced electronic products. Today, TDConnex components can be found in over a billion electronic devices around the world.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful for TDConnex, and for our global team who have made our ambitious vision for India into a reality today," said Thanga Venkatachalam, CEO of TDConnex. "When we set out to build TDConnex in India, our ambition was to bring world-class manufacturing capabilities to the country in a way that could help global technology innovators deliver the next generation of electronics to the world. This award is a testament to the extraordinary engineers, technicians, and leaders on our India team who have turned that ambition into reality. Our fast-growing India team has scaled our business in every dimension: people, capabilities, customers, verticals, capacity, and factory scale."

"We are also grateful to the TDConnex team around the world who have worked unselfishly to help support our scale-up in India. This award is the result of truly global collaboration, and we are proud of what our people have built together."

The award comes as TDConnex continues to invest significantly in India. The Company is preparing to commence construction on its new 1 million sq ft lot at SIPCOT in Tamil Nadu, where it is building advanced manufacturing capabilities across multiple high-precision verticals - including precision components for consumer electronics, electromechanical assemblies for power electronics and industrial applications, and medical device manufacturing. India is a central pillar of TDConnex's strategy of building manufacturing capabilities for tomorrow's supply chain, alongside its operations in China and Southeast Asia.

About TDConnex

TDConnex provides manufacturing for tomorrow's supply chain. The company is deeply committed to helping global technology leaders create and deliver the products that change the way the world lives and works. Today, our leading-edge, micro-precision components can be found in over a billion technology products worldwide, and we are focused on helping customers create the next generation of more sustainable, more advanced electronic products for the future.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tdconnex-wins-leading-innovator-of-the-year-award-for-electronics-at-indias-2026-msme-awards-302774368.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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