

EQS Newswire / 18/05/2026 / 12:58 UTC+8

SHK Capital Partners ("SHKCP") and Pinegrove Credit Partners today announced a strategic partnership to broaden Asian investor access to venture debt investment solutions. The collaboration aims to offer investors with exposure to high-growth technology and innovation-driven sectors. The partnership brings together Pinegrove Venture Partner's ("Pinegrove") deep expertise in the innovation economy and SHKCP's extensive Asian network and proven track record in alternative investment solutions. Venture debt has emerged as an increasingly important financing solution for growth-stage technology, life sciences and healthcare companies to scale while preserving ownership and balance sheet flexibility. The collaboration focuses on providing Asian institutional and private investors with an aligned approach to this evolving asset class, while supporting the venture debt financing for high-growth companies in the innovation economy. Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners is the alternative solutions arm of Sun Hung Kai & Co., a leading, preeminent Hong Kong-based (SEHK: 86), principal-led alternative investment platform recognized for its expertise in alternative investments and asset management. Pinegrove Credit Partners, the venture debt and private credit arm of Pinegrove, is backed by Brookfield and HRTG Partners, with Temasek serving among its anchor investors. Pinegrove maintains a long-standing strategic relationship with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank & Trust, which enhances its ability to originate and underwrite high-quality loans within the venture ecosystem. Since 2012, Pinegrove's funds have deployed over $4.5 billion across 580 loans to more than 450 growth-stage companies. Tony Edwards, Deputy CEO of SHK & Co.: "Venture debt is a rapidly maturing asset class with compelling risk-adjusted return potential. Partnering with a premier platform like Pinegrove strengthens SHKCP's ability to serve as a well-aligned conduit between sophisticated Asian capital and the world's most innovation-led businesses. As a strategic partner and investor in Pinegrove Credit Partners, we are committed to expanding the breadth of high-quality investment solutions to our clients and partners while supporting the next wave of global innovation." Jim Ellison, Managing Partner and Head of Pinegrove Credit Partners: "Our platform is built on deep connectivity across the innovation ecosystem, enabling differentiated origination and disciplined underwriting. Partnership with SHKCP extends our reach into Asia through an established alternative investment platform with an aligned investment approach. We look forward to working together to provide flexible financing solutions to growth-stage companies while delivering attractive, risk-adjusted outcomes for investors in the region." - End - About Pinegrove Credit Partners Pinegrove Credit Partners is the venture debt and private credit business of Pinegrove Venture Partners ("Pinegrove"). Backed by Brookfield and HRTG Partners, and with over $12 billion of assets under management, Pinegrove operates as a diversified venture investment platform operating across the innovation economy, that includes: venture debt (Pinegrove Credit Partners), fund primaries and co-investments (Pinegrove Strategic Partners), and venture secondaries (Pinegrove Opportunity Partners). For more information on Pinegrove Credit Partners, please email info@pinegrove.vc . About Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("SHKCP") is a Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited ("SHK & Co.", SEHK: 86), with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a principal-led alternative investment platform based in Hong Kong. Since 1969, with its roots in wealth management, SHK & Co. has built a unique investment capability by investing across a wide range of alternative asset classes, both as a limited partner and investing in general partnerships, within hedge funds, private equity, private credit, and various real assets, consistently generating solid long-term risk-adjusted returns. As at 31 December 2025, SHK & Co. held approximately HK$38.7 billion in total assets, with total assets under management (Total AUM*) of HK$24.6 billion (~US$3.2 billion), reflecting 81% per annum growth over the past three years. For more information about SHKCP, please visit: www.shkcapital.com / follow us on LinkedIn . For more information about SHK & Co., please visit: www.shkco.com / follow us on LinkedIn . * "Total AUM" refers to the total value of assets managed, advised, distributed or otherwise serviced by SHKCP, and also includes assets managed by seeding partners and external managers in which SHK & Co. has equity stakes. For details, please refer to the SHK & Co. website and our annual report. This AUM methodology differs from that of the AUM in SHKCP's regulatory filings. Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include illustrative projections, forecasts, or expectations regarding SHKCP and SHK & Co., and there is no guarantee that any projections or forecasts made will come to pass. For media enquiries, please contact: Christensen Advisory Email: shk@christensencomms.com 18/05/2026 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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