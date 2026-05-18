Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), announces that revenue development during the first quarter of 2026 exceeded expectations.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to approximately €3.8 million, compared to approximately €3.3 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of more than 15% year-on-year. Based on current developments, the Company expects that the previously communicated revenue guidance in the range of €17-18 million for the financial year 2026 will be achieved, excluding any potential acquisitions.

The strong start to the year confirms that the strategic decisions and investments made by the management team during 2025 are beginning to deliver results.

For PSH, 2025 was an important transition year during which the Company invested in:

expansion of its platform;

new growth drivers;

strengthening of the organization;

selective acquisitions.

and further integration of activities within the Group.

Revenue development during the first quarter of 2026 demonstrates a clear acceleration in growth.

The positive development in the first quarter was supported by:

growth within the existing e-commerce activities;

expansion of premium product lines;

further integration of acquisitions.

and an increasing contribution from new commercial initiatives.

Furthermore, the Company expects additional contributions in the coming quarters from new growth drivers such as Petlux and the retail concept BudgetPets.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding:

"2025 was deliberately a year focused on transition and investments. The strong revenue development during the first quarter of 2026 confirms that the foundations we have built are beginning to contribute to the long-term growth of the Company. Despite the temporary impact of regulatory changes affecting part of our veterinary activities, we see that our strategy is on track and we expect that the previously communicated revenue guidance in the range of €17-18 million for 2026 will be achieved."

Starting in 2026, the company plans to report its revenue on a quarterly basis.

Upcoming financial publications and events

Annual General Meeting -Tuesday, 30 June 2026

H1 2026 Revenue -Friday, 31 July 2026

H1 2026 Results Friday, 30 October 2026

Q3 2026 Revenue Monday, 16 November 2026

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260517637533/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu