Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 18 May 2026 at 8:30 am EEST
Sampo plc's share buybacks week 20/2026
During week 20 (11 May 2026 - 15 May 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:
|Market
(MIC Code)
|Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased shares, EUR*
|Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR*
|11/05/2026
|12/05/2026
|13/05/2026
|14/05/2026
|15/05/2026
|Week 20/2026, total
|AQEU
|Volume
|3,335
|4,248
|2,850
|0
|3,786
|14,219
|Average price
|8.87
|8.87
|8.89
|0.00
|9.00
|8.91
|CEUX
|Volume
|159,670
|150,727
|144,078
|0
|142,487
|596,962
|Average price
|8.89
|8.91
|8.90
|0.00
|8.99
|8.92
|TQEX
|Volume
|47,523
|46,885
|40,441
|0
|32,934
|167,783
|Average price
|8.89
|8.92
|8.90
|0.00
|9.00
|8.92
|XHEL
|Volume
|252,296
|241,206
|263,784
|0
|194,711
|951,997
|Average price
|8.88
|8.91
|8.90
|0.00
|8.99
|8.92
|Total, all markets
|Volume
|462,824
|443,066
|451,153
|0
|373,918
|1,730,961
|Average price
|8.88
|8.91
|8.90
|0.00
|8.99
|8.92
* rounded to two decimals
On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.
After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 2,635,415 Sampo A shares representing 0.1 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
For further information, please contact:
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com
Attachment
- Sampo_share_buyback_week_20_2026