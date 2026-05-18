Santa Barbara Schools Sexual Assault Complaint by Veen Firm

Lawsuit Filed Against Santa Barbara Unified School District and Three Former Dos Pueblos High School Employees Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Special Education Student

Complaint alleges eight causes of action including sexual battery, negligent hiring, and violation of the California Constitutional right to privacy.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / The Veen Firm LLP today announced the filing of a civil complaint in Santa Barbara Superior Court on behalf of a minor identified as John Doe against the Santa Barbara Unified School District; its Board of Education; three former Dos Pueblos High School special education employees, Andrew Grimes, Andrew Mitchell, and Miguel "Michael" Angel Juarez; and Does 1 through 100. The complaint was filed on May 14, 2026. (Case caption: Doe v. Santa Barbara Unified School District, et al.)

The plaintiff is a student enrolled in the special education program at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California. The complaint alleges that, prior to and including May 2, 2025, the plaintiff was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by the named defendants while attending Dos Pueblos High School, including while being assisted with toileting and hygiene in restroom facilities and other secluded areas of the campus. Due to the nature of his developmental and communication disabilities, the plaintiff is unable to fully describe the events.

On May 8, 2025, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of defendant Juarez on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery in a separate matter involving an adult victim. Detectives are seeking to identify additional survivors and have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150 or the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.

The complaint asserts eight causes of action: sexual battery under Civil Code section 1708.5; battery; negligent hiring, supervision, and retention; negligent failure to warn, train, and educate; negligent supervision of a minor; violation of the right to privacy under Article I, Section 1 of the California Constitution; invasion of privacy; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

A government tort claim was timely presented to the District on October 22, 2025, amended November 13, 2025, and rejected November 19, 2025. The civil action is filed within the deadline set by Government Code section 945.6.

The plaintiff and his mother are not identified in court filings or in this release to protect their privacy. Counsel of record are Anthony L. Label, Steven A. Kronenberg, and Bryan Ceglio. www.veenfirm.com

Members of the public who believe their own family member may have been harmed at Dos Pueblos High School may contact The Veen Firm at (415) 673-4800 or at the special victims site: veenfirm.com/sexual-assault. Confidential 24-hour support is available from Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) at (805) 564-3696.

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SOURCE: Veen Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/santa-barbara-schools-sexual-assault-complaint-by-veen-firm-1167060