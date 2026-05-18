Endotronix co-founder and former CEO joins VahatiCor as the company advances the A-FLUX Reducer System and the SERRA-I early feasibility study

VahatiCor, Inc., a medtech company developing interventional therapies for Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (CMD), announced today the appointment of Harry D. Rowland, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260517830314/en/

VahatiCor CEO, Harry D. Rowland, Ph.D.

Rowland previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Endotronix, where he led the development and commercialization of the Cordella Pulmonary Artery Sensor and Heart Failure System. Under his leadership, Endotronix raised over $150 million and grew to more than 150 employees. He also oversaw the PROACTIVE-HF pivotal trial from execution through FDA premarket approval and commercial launch. Following its acquisition by Edwards Lifesciences in 2024, Rowland stayed on to support key CMS national coverage and CE Mark milestones.

"Harry has led a medical company through this arc before. He took Endotronix from clinical concept to FDA approval and subsequent acquisition by Edwards Lifesciences, building both the team and the supporting evidence base," said Marwan Berrada-Sounni, Co-Founder of VahatiCor. "As VahatiCor advances A-FLUX and continues to generate evidence for patients with Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction, we are confident that Harry is the right leader to bring this therapy forward."

VahatiCor is enrolling patients in SERRA-I, its early feasibility study of the A-FLUX Reducer System, while preparing for SERRA-II and advancing engineering, clinical, regulatory, and commercial initiatives. Rowland's experience guiding a cardiovascular medical technology company from clinical development through regulatory approval and commercialization will support VahatiCor's next phase of growth.

"I was immediately drawn to VahatiCor as a promising alternative treatment option for patients suffering from persistent chest pain. The A-FLUX hourglass-shaped implant, placed in the coronary sinus, is designed to increase blood flow to the microvasculature, reducing this pain and improving overall quality of life," said Harry Rowland, CEO of VahatiCor. "I'm excited to join the talented VahatiCor team and partner with physician collaborators to grow the evidence to support clinical use and help patients in need."

Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (CMD) affects millions of patients who experience persistent angina (chest pain) and related symptoms without blockages in the large coronary arteries. VahatiCor is developing the A-FLUX Reducer System, a catheter-based intervention for patients with ongoing CMD symptoms despite medical therapy. The A-FLUX Reducer System is investigational and has not received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for commercial use.

"Harry is the right leader for VahatiCor at this pivotal stage, when breakthrough technology requires disciplined execution," said Brian R. Smith, Managing Director at S3 Ventures. "A-FLUX represents a substantial opportunity to reach a large, underserved patient population, and Harry brings the proven ability to build the team, clinical evidence, and operational foundation needed to move that opportunity forward. His leadership brings to VahatiCor the operating strength and focus required for its next phase of growth."

VahatiCor will participate in EuroPCR 2026 in Paris, France, from May 19 to 22. The company will host a scientific symposium, "Early Evidence from a Next-Generation Coronary Sinus Reducer for the Treatment of Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction,"on Wednesday, May 20, from 12:30 to 13:15 CEST in Room 241 at the Palais des Congrès. The symposium will feature continuous thermodilution, coronary sinus reducer therapy for microvascular dysfunction, and early clinical evidence from VahatiCor's SERRA-I study.

About VahatiCor

VahatiCor, Inc. develops innovative medical technology solutions for patients with Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (CMD), a debilitating condition affecting millions of people who experience chest pain despite having no blockages in their major coronary arteries. The A-FLUX Reducer System introduces a new therapeutic pathway for patients affected by coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD), a condition that can cause chest pressure, heaviness, and discomfort. With this advancement, VahatiCor is helping expand access to care for individuals who have long faced limited treatment options.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260517830314/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Julie Bishop

julie@walkercomms.com