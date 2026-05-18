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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 18

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF" or "the Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, will announce its interim results for the half-year ended 31st March 2026 on Wednesday 10th June 2026.

Retail investor presentation

The Company will host a live presentation relating to the interim results via Investor Meet Company on the 10th June 2026, at 10:00am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am BST on the 9th June 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis +44(0)20 7260 1000
George Shiel
Hugh Jonathan

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745000

JPES Partners +44(0)20 7520 7620
Charlotte Walsh

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company, which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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