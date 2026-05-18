Capital B confirms the acquisition of 192 BTC for EUR 13.0 million, the holding of a total of 3,135 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1.82 % YTD

Final completion of capital increases at €0.65 per share, for an amount of €0.85 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM

Final completion of a €1.1 million capital raise through the issuance of warrants subscribed by Adam Back

Final completion of a €15.2 million capital raise through a private placement of shares, without pre-emptive subscription rights, with four share subscription warrants attached to each share (ABSA), at €0.66 per ABSA, subscribed by global institutional investors, including strategic investors Adam Back and TOBAM

Acquisition of 192 BTC for an amount of €13.0 million

BTC Yield of 1.82 % YTD and 1.09 % QTD

BTC Gain of 51.3 BTC YTD and 31.4 BTC QTD

BTC € Gain of €3.5 million YTD and €2.1 million QTD

Total group holdings of 3,135 BTC with an acquisition value of €283.6 million at €90,451 per bitcoin, corresponding to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, May 18, 2026: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, and corporate treasury, announces the final completion of capital increases at €0.65 per share, for an amount of €0.85 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM, the final completion of a €1.1 million capital raise through the issuance of share subscription warrants subscribed by Adam Back, and the final completion of a €15.2 million capital raise through a private placement of shares, without pre-emptive subscription rights, with four share subscription warrants attached to each share (ABSA), at €0.66 per ABSA, subscribed by global institutional investors, including strategic investors Adam Back and TOBAM. The Company has thus acquired 192 BTC for an amount of €13.0 million. The Group has achieved since the beginning of the year a 'BTC Yield' of 1.82%, a 'BTC Gain' of 51.3 BTC, and a 'BTC € Gain' of €3.5 million. As of today, Capital B and its subsidiary The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA hold a total of 3,135 BTC as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, with an acquisition value of €283.6 million, based on an average price of €90,451 per bitcoin. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Final completion of capital increases as part of the "ATM-type" capital increase program with TOBAM

Making use of the delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors, itself acting under the 12th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 10, 2025, the Company's Chief Executive Officer decided to carry out capital increases for a total amount of €854,274.88 (including share premium), through the issuance of 1,316,551 new ordinary shares at an average subscription price of €0.65 per share.

The Company combined in this press release the subscription requests received from TOBAM between April 20 and May 8, 2026, and the subscription price has been determined in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement renewed on January 26, 2026, namely:

The subscription price for each request is equal to the highest of (i) the closing price of the trading day preceding the request, (ii) the euro equivalent of a "mNAV", defined and adjustable by the Company, of the trading day preceding the request, and (iii) the floor price provided for in the resolution of the relevant Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) (e.g., to date, a floor price set by the Company's extraordinary general meeting of June 10, 2025 corresponding to the average of the VWAPs of the last 20 trading days preceding the request -15%); and

The number of shares requested cannot exceed 21% of the trading volume of the trading day preceding the request.

The shares issued will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth in Paris (offer compartment).

The transaction does not require the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF.

The average rounded subscription price of €0.65 represents a premium of 2.1% compared to the closing price on the trading day preceding this press release.

In accordance with the Program, the Chief Executive Officer has waived shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the investors to whom the offer is addressed, in the proportions set out below:

Investor Number of shares Rounded average price / share (€) Amount (€) TOBAM Bitcoin

Enhanced Fund 471,500 €0.65 €304,918.75 TOBAM Bitcoin

Alpha Fund 692,141 €0.65 €449,308.70 TOBAM Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund 152,910 €0.65 €100,047.43 TOBAM BTC Linked and Blockchain Equity Fund - - - MDP - TOBAM Global Blockchain Equity Fund - - - TOTAL 1,316,551 €0.65 €854,274.88

Final completion of a €1.1 million capital raise through the issuance of warrants subscribed by Adam Back

On May 4, the Company announced a €1.1 million capital raise through the issuance of warrants subscribed by Adam Back. The terms and conditions of the warrants (BSA) 2026-02 are described in the Company's press release dated May 4, 2026.

The Company hereby confirms the final completion of the raise, in the following proportion:

Investor Number of

BSA 2026-02 Issuance price per

BSA 2026-02 (€) Subscription

amount (€) Adam Back 10,000,000 €0.11 €1,100,000.00 TOTAL 10,000,000 €0.11 €1,100,000.00

Final completion of an issuance of shares with four share subscription warrants (ABSA) for a total amount of €15.2 million

On May 11, 2026, the Company announced the issuance of 23,038,844 shares with four share subscription warrants attached to each share (ABSA) for a total amount of €15,205,637.04, at €0.66 per ABSA, subscribed by global institutional investors.

The Company hereby confirms the final completion of the raise, under the following terms and conditions, as detailed in May 11th, 2026 Company press release (the "Private Placement"):

Issuer Capital B (The Blockchain Group). Issuance type Issuance of shares with four share subscription warrants (two Warrant 2026-03, one Warrant 2026-04 and one Warrant 2026-05) attached to each share (ABSA) ABSA subscription price €0.66, of which €0.04 of nominal value and €0.62 of issuance premium. The ABSA subscription price corresponds to the average VWAP over the last 5 trading days preceding pricing, and represents a 1.51% premium with regards to the Company's share closing price on the last trading day before this press release. Warrants to share ratio 1 Warrant gives right to subscribe to 1 ordinary share of the Company Warrants maturity 5 years Warrants exercise price Warrant 2026-03: €0.86, i.e., 130% of the ABSA subscription price

Warrant 2026-04: €1.12, i.e., 130% of the Warrant 2026-03 exercise price

Warrant 2026-05: €1.46, i.e., 130% of the Warrant 2026-04 exercise price Accelerated exercise Possibility, at the Company's discretion, to trigger an accelerated warrant exercise period, at the above-mentioned exercise price, provided that the VWAP of Capital B's shares exceeds 130% of the exercise price of the relevant warrant tranche over 20 consecutive trading days (the "Price Condition").

The Company has 20 trading days following the last day on which the Price Condition is met to elect to accelerate the relevant tranche of warrants and notify holders of the opening of such accelerated exercise period.

This accelerated exercise period, also with a duration of 20 trading days, will commence on the trading day immediately following the publication of a press release by the Company. This press release will detail the precise timetable of the accelerated exercise period for the relevant tranche of warrants. The Company specifies that the accelerated exercise period will not be interrupted if the Price Condition ceases to be met during such period.

In the event that the Company decides not to trigger an accelerated warrant exercise period when it has the option to do so, it retains the right to trigger such a period upon any subsequent occurrence of the Price Condition.

At the end of the accelerated exercise period, the relevant warrants that have not been exercised shall no longer be exercisable and shall become null and void.

In the event that all warrants issued in connection with this transaction were to be exercised, this would result in an additional total capital increase of €99.1 million, as detailed below:

Warrant name Number of warrants Exercise price per warrant Total amount if exercise of all issued warrants Warrant 2026-03 46,077,688 €0.86 €39,626,811.68 Warrant 2026-04 23,038,844 €1.12 €25,803,505.28 Warrant 2026-05 23,038,844 €1.46 €33,636,712.24 TOTAL 92,155,376 - €99,067,029.20

Maxim Group LLC acted as Lead Placement Agent and Marex S.A. acted as Co-Manager of the Private Placement.

The ABSA subscription price of €0.66 represents a premium of 3.7% compared to the closing price on the trading day preceding this press release.

Impact of the operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital

The impact of the completion of the operations described above on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Ordinary basis Fully diluted basis (*) Shareholders Number of shares % capital Number of shares % capital Executives 20,670,993 6.88% 22,427,243 5.33% Blockstream Capital Partners 43,118,442 14.36% 151,107,221 35.90% Adam Back 40,146,541 13.37% 42,094,425 10.00% TOBAM 13,563,240 4.52% 20,968,729 4.98% UTXO Management 4,244,478 1.41% 4,244,478 1.01% Peak Hodl Ltd 2,500,000 0.83% 2,500,000 0.59% Public & Institutional 176,022,118 58.62% 177,516,965 42.18% TOTAL 300,265,812 100% 420,859,061 100%

(*) Calculations performed based on the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as of the press release date, adding the shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all the Company's convertible bonds (OCAs) issued or announced, (ii) conservatively, the issuance pursuant to legal adjustment measures for the benefit of the holders of OCA B-01 as part of the BSA 2025-01 issuance (see press release dated April 7, 2025), and (iii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain employees and corporate officers, but not yet definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, the number of which amounts to 2,040,760 as of the date of this press release. It is noted that the Company is authorized to issue additional free shares within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 10, 2025. However, this fully diluted basis does not include (i) the shares that may correspond to the amounts not yet issued to date under the authorized €300M capital increases for the benefit of TOBAM, (ii) the future potential exercise of outstanding BSA 2026-01, BSA 2026-02, BSA 2026-03, BSA 2026-04, BSA 2026-05, and (iii) the exercise of the BSA OC A-03, A-04, B-04 and A-05.

Expansion of the Company's bitcoin holdings

Capital B announces the final completion of the acquisition of an additional 192 BTC using the proceeds from the final completion of the operations described above, as part of the continuation of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Swissquote Bank Europe SA, a virtual asset service provider (VASP) registered with the Luxembourg regulator (CSSF), executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the capital increase operation and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus.

Detail of the Group's BTC acquisitions:

Reported Date BTC Acquisition BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis Total BTC Holdings Total BTC € Cost Basis1 Total BTC € Cost Total BTC € Net Asset Value 2 May 18, 2026 192 €67 866 3,135 €90,451 €283,562,745 €213,493,500 April 27, 2026 6 €66,951 2,943 €91,924 €270,532,431 €195,809,562 April 20, 2026 12 €62,570 2,937 €91,975 €270,130,725 €193,844,937 April 13, 2026 37 €60,892 2,925 €92,096 €269,379,886 €181,493,325 March 23, 2026 44 €61,763 2,888 €92,495 €267,126,900 €174,449,640 March 16, 2026 8 €60,934 2,844 €92,971 €264,409,342 €178,543,476 March 9, 2026 2 €61,660 2,836 €93,061 €263,921,868 €167,411,916 February 16, 2026 6 €55,270 2,834 €93,083 €263,798,549 €165,086,168 February 9, 2026 5 €64,124 2,828 €93,164 €263,466,929 €168,062,384 November 25, 2025 5 €88,968 2,823 €93,215 €263,146,305 €213,319,995 October 20, 2025 6 €96,231 2,818 €93,223 €262,701,464 €271,178,254 September 29, 2025 12 €95,935 2,812 €93,216 €262,124,079 €269,770,581 September 22, 2025 551 €99,272 2,800 €93,205 €260,972,853 €277,962,677 September 15, 2025 48 €98,575 2,249 €91,718 €206,273,769 €221,695,332 August 11, 2025 126 €98,746 2,201 €91,568 €201,542,166 €217,339,641 August 5, 2025 62 €99,889 2,075 €91,133 €189,100,187 €207,269,347 July 28, 2025 58 €102,211 2,013 €90,863 €182,907,079 €205,751,541 July 21, 2025 22 €101,112 1,955 €90,526 €176,978,818 €197,674,331 July 14, 2025 29 €95,225 1,933 €90,406 €174,754,350 €184,069,828 July 7, 2025 116 €92,175 1,904 €90,332 €171,992,827 €175,501,059 June 30, 2025 60 €91,879 1,788 €90,213 €161,300,535 €164,280,027 June 23, 2025 75 €91,792 1,728 €90,155 €155,787,783 €158,616,662 June 17, 2025 182 €93,264 1,653 €90,081 €148,903,379 €154,165,568 June 2, 2025 624 €96,447 1,471 €89,687 €131,929,311 €141,874,161 May 22, 2025 227 €93,518 847 €84,706 €71,746,119 €79,209,857 March 26, 2025 580 €81,550 620 €81,480 €50,517,503 €50,560,770 December 4, 2024 25 €90,511 40 €80,468 €3,218,718 €3,261,985 November 5, 2024 15 €63,729 15 €63,729 €955,941 €1,223,244

The Total BTC € Cost Basis corresponds to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. For all press releases up to and including 20 October 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value was calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the date reported in the above table by the latest BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis on that same date.

Given the volatility in the price of BTC, the Company specifies that, starting 25 November 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value is now calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the reported date by the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release (source: Boursorama).

Achievement of a 'BTC Yield' of 1.82 % YTD and 1.09 % QTD

The Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 1.82 % YTD and 1.09 % QTD. The details are as follows:

Year To Date (YTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' YTD 'BTC Gain' YTD 'BTC € Gain' YTD May 18, 2026 3,135 300,265,812 427,055,661 734.1 1.82% 51.3 €3,491,989 April 27, 2026 2,943 275,910,417 401,727,453 732.6 1.61% 45.4 €3,018,293 April 20, 2026 2,937 274,947,324 401,044,360 732.3 1.57% 44.4 €2,929,950 April 13, 2026 2,925 272,210,021 400,673,659 730.0 1.25% 35.3 €2,191,507 March 23, 2026 2,888 229,727,727 397,686,652 726.2 0.72% 20.4 €1,229,821 March 16, 2026 2,844 229,057,821 393,317,210 723.1 0.29% 8.1 €511,393 March 9, 2026 2,836 228,269,631 392,529,020 722.5 0.21% 5.9 €345,389 February 16, 2026 2,834 228,069,631 392,329,020 722.4 0.19% 5.3 €308,566 February 9, 2026 2,828 227,468,631 391,728,020 721.9 0.13% 3.6 €216,272 November 25, 2025 2,823 226,884,068 391,534,528 721 1,658.5% 663.4 €59,022,899

Note on the BTC holdings at the date of this press release : the Company indicates that it currently holds an additional 61 BTC for its operational needs, and precises that these BTC are segregated from its Bitcoin reserve held under its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy and are in this regard not included in the key performance indicators published by the Company.

Quarter To Date (QTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' QTD 'BTC Gain' QTD 'BTC € Gain' QTD May 18, 2026 3,135 300,265,812 427,055,661 734.1 1.09% 31.4 €2,138,556 April 27, 2026 2,943 275,910,417 401,727,453 732.6 0.88% 25.4 €1,689,807 April 20, 2026 2,937 274,947,324 401,044,360 732.3 0.85% 24.4 €1,611,100 April 13, 2026 2,925 272,210,021 400,673,659 730.0 0.53% 15.2 €942,787 March 23, 2026 2,888 229,727,727 397,686,652 726.2 0.72% 20.4 €1,229,821

(1) The number of shares on a fully diluted basis includes (i) the total number of ordinary shares outstanding, (ii) the shares that would be issued as a result of the conversion of all of the Company's convertible bonds currently issued, (iii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain of its employees and corporate officers, but which have not yet been definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, and the number of which amounts to 2,040,760 as of the date of this press release, (iv) a number of additional potential shares not yet issued or granted, but which may be issued or granted in the future and are included conservatively as part of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. As of the date of this press release, the Company has included an indicative reserve of 6,196,600 additional potential shares in the number of shares on a fully diluted basis, solely for the purposes of the Company's KPIs, in order to anticipate the impact of potential future issuances or grants on those KPIs. It is specified that this number may be subject to change, within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 10, 2025. The Company specifies that the number of shares on a fully diluted basis is adjusted to reflect only the transactions definitively completed to date (i.e., excluding ongoing transactions), and conservatively includes the shares that may be issued as a result of adjustment measures for the holders of OCA B-01 as part of the BSA 2025-01.

(2) BTC per Fully Diluted Share is calculated by dividing Total BTC Holdings by the Fully Diluted Shares outstanding at the end of each period. The result is then expressed as satoshis (sats) per Fully Diluted Shares outstanding. There are 100,000,000 sats in 1 BTC. Each sat represents 0.00000001 BTC, the smallest unit of bitcoin.

Important information about 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', and 'BTC € Gain' KPIs

The Company uses 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' as indicators to monitor its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These indicators illustrate the manner in which the Company finances the acquisition of bitcoin in a given period by:

'BTC Yield' : indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period;

: indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period; 'BTC Gain' : indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and

: indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and 'BTC € Gain': indicator representing the euro value of the 'BTC Gain' calculated by multiplying the 'BTC Gain' by the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release of the applicable period. The Company has selected the last acquisition of the applicable period to determine the market price of bitcoin solely for the purpose of facilitating this illustrative calculation.

These indicators will be communicated periodically by the Company as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, notably on a half-yearly and annual basis.

When the Company uses these KPIs, it also takes into account the various limitations of these metrics, including that they do not take into account debt and other liabilities and claims on company assets that would be senior to common equity, and that these indicators assume that all indebtedness will be refinanced or, in the case of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') convertible debt instruments, converted into shares of common stock in accordance with their respective terms.

Additionally, 'BTC Yield' is not, and should not be understood as, an operating performance measure or a financial or liquidity measure. In particular, 'BTC Yield' is not equivalent to "yield" in the traditional financial context. It is not a measure of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or a measure of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not, and should not be understood as, operating performance measures or financial or liquidity measures. In particular, 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not equivalent to "gain" in the traditional financial context. They also are not measures of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or measures of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. It should also be understood that 'BTC € Gain' does not represent a fair value gain of the Company's bitcoin holdings, and 'BTC € Gain' may be positive during periods when the Company has incurred fair value losses on its bitcoin holdings.

The trading price of the Company's common stock depends on numerous factors in addition to the quantity of bitcoins the Company holds and number of actual or potential shares of its stock outstanding, and as a result, the market value of the Company's shares may trade at a discount or a premium relative to the market value of the bitcoin the Company holds, and neither 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' nor 'BTC € Gain' are indicative or predictive of the trading price of the Company's securities.

As noted above, these KPIs are narrow in their purpose and are used by the Company to assist it in assessing the use of the equity capital, as it pertains to its bitcoin holdings only.

The Company's ability to achieve positive 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', or 'BTC € Gain' may depend on a variety of factors, including its ability to generate profits in excess of its fixed charges and other expenses, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the price of bitcoin, and the availability of financing on favorable terms. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The presentation of these KPIs does not imply any intention to pay dividends on its common shares in the future. Holding the Company's common shares does not equate to direct ownership of the Bitcoin held by the Company. Investors should rely on the financial statements and other disclosures by the Company. These KPIs are only intended as supplemental metrics for those who understand their purpose and limitations, not as replacements for traditional financial analysis.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2025 annual results financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

About Capital B (FR: ALCPB | US: CPTLF)

Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed

on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,

AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development, and corporate treasury. EURONEXT Growth Paris

FR Ticker: ALCPB

US OTCID Ticker: CPTLF

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALCPB.PA

Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP



Contact:

contact@cptlb.com

Investor Relations

Actus Finance & Communication

Mathieu Calleux

tbg@actus.fr

Press Relations

Actus Finance & Communication

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - 06 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - 06 87 52 71 99



Le Crayon Groupe

Sarah Benmoussa

sarahb@lecrayongroupe.fr Capital B press releases are available on:

Financial information - Capital B

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