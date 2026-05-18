Researchers from University of New South Wales and Jolywood found that corrosion-induced degradation in TOPCon solar cells is primarily governed by glass frit chemistry in low-aluminum silver metallization. Their findings show that barium-zinc-modified frits significantly improve resistance to acetic-acid and damp-heat stress, enabling more stable silver-silicon interfaces and reduced module-level power loss.A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Chinese solar module manufacturer Jolywood have investigated the causes of corrosion-induced degradation in TOPCon solar cells ...

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