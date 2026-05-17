LiveRamp, Inc.: LiveRamp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Q4 Revenue up 9% year-over-year

Q4 Annual Recurring Revenue up 8% year-over-year

Q4 Subscription Net Retention improved to 107%

FY26 record annual Operating Cash Flow of $168 million and Share Repurchases of $194 million

LiveRamp Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Publicis Groupe in All-Cash Transaction with an Equity Value of $2.5 billion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Q4 Financial Highlights

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

Total revenue was $206 million, up 9%.





Subscription revenue was $158 million, up 9%.





Marketplace & Other revenue was $49 million, up 11%.





GAAP gross profit was $146 million, up 11%. GAAP gross margin of 71% expanded by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP gross profit was $149 million, up 10%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% expanded by 1 percentage point.





GAAP income from operations was $15 million compared to a loss of $12 million. GAAP operating margin of 7% expanded by 14 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $40 million, up 75%. Non-GAAP operating margin of 20% expanded by 7 percentage points.





GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.12 and $0.52, respectively. GAAP diluted EPS benefited from the release of deferred tax valuation allowances.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $59 million compared to $63 million.





Share repurchases in the fourth quarter totaled approximately 2.8 million shares for $76 million.





Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

Total revenue was $813 million, up 9%.





Subscription revenue was $614 million, up 8%.





Marketplace & Other revenue was $199 million, up 12%.





GAAP gross profit was $575 million, up 9%. GAAP gross margin of 71% was flat. Non-GAAP gross profit was $591 million, up 7%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 73% compressed by 1 percentage point.





GAAP Income from operations was $83 million compared to $5 million. GAAP operating margin of 10% expanded by 10 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $182 million, up 34%. Non-GAAP operating margin of 22% expanded by 4 percentage points.





GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.24, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.27. GAAP diluted EPS benefited from the release of deferred tax valuation allowances.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $168 million compared to $154 million.





Share repurchases in fiscal 2026 totaled approximately 7.1 million shares for $194 million. As of March 31, 2026, there was $262 million in remaining capacity under the recently modified share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2027.





A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules in this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said: - We finished FY26 on a strong note, with Q4 revenue and operating income ahead of consensus and ARR growth accelerating sequentially. We also achieved record operating cash flow in FY26, and returned over 100% to shareholders through buybacks. We continue to leverage AI to make our platform faster, more effective and easier to use, including the recent introduction of AI agent accessibility, enabling specialized AI agents to autonomously collaborate with any partner."

Howe continued: "In addition, we announced an agreement to be acquired by Publicis Groupe, delivering significant and certain value to LiveRamp shareholders. This transaction reflects the strength of our business, the value of our platform and the strategic role LiveRamp plays in an AI-driven market. Together, we believe we can accelerate data collaboration and the delivery of AI capabilities that help customers and partners advance agentic transformation and derive more value, faster."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 FY26 FY26 Q4 FY26 FY26 Subscription revenue - 158 - 614 -- -- YoY change % 9 - 8 - -- -- Marketplace & Other revenue - 49 - 199 -- -- YoY change % 11 - 12 - -- -- Total revenue - 206 - 813 -- -- YoY change % 9 - 9 - -- -- Gross profit - 146 - 575 - 149 - 591 % Gross margin 71 - 71 - 72 - 73 - YoY change, pts 1 pt 0 pts 1 pt (1) pt Operating income - 15 - 83 - 40 - 182 % Operating margin 7 - 10 - 20 - 22 - YoY change, pts 14 pts 10 pts 7 pts 4 pts Net earnings - 71 - 146 - 33 - 148 Diluted earnings per share - 1.12 - 2.24 - 0.52 - 2.27 Shares to calculate diluted EPS 63.4 65.0 63.4 65.0 YoY change % (4)- (2)- (6)- (4)- Operating cash flow - 59 - 168 Free cash flow - 59 - 166 Totals and year-over-year changes may not reconcile due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

We announced the launch of new AI capabilities to help transform how marketers plan, execute, measure, and optimize campaigns agentically. We introduced agent-powered access to the LiveRamp platform, enabling specialized AI agents to autonomously collaborate with any partner, moving from manual, fragmented workflows to intelligent, governed execution that delivers better performance ( link ).





). We announced native support for NVIDIA AI infrastructure, upgrading our clean room architecture to handle the world's most advanced and compute-intensive AI workloads. AI partners and brands can now securely and seamlessly train and deploy sophisticated models using LiveRamp clean rooms or via the LiveRamp Marketplace at up to 15x speed, without exposing data or model weights ( link ).





). We announced an expanded partnership with Unity, a leading game engine, to help marketers more effectively reach mobile users and generate better marketing returns. The partnership will make LiveRamp's durable, interoperable identifier - RampID - available across Unity Exchange, enabling marketers, agencies, and platforms to apply identity-based buying strategies within Unity's mobile ecosystem that includes 2.9 billion monthly active mobile devices ( link ).





). In March we hosted our annual customer and partner conference, RampUp, bringing together more than 2,300 leaders from across the digital advertising ecosystem. The event included more than 40 presentations and panels featuring some of our largest customers and partners, such as General Motors, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, and Meta. Video replays of these sessions are available here . Also, we hosted an investor presentation that can be accessed here





. Also, we hosted an investor presentation that can be accessed On February 12, 2026 we announced an increase in our share repurchase authorization by $200 million and extended the expiration by one year to December 31, 2027. As of March 31, 2026, there was $262 million in remaining capacity under the authorization.





On February 11, 2026 we appointed to our Board of Directors Kristi Argyilan, who currently serves as Global Head of Advertising at Uber. Widely recognized as the pioneer of retail media, Argyilan previously led the Albertsons Media Collective and championed the industry-wide move toward measurement standardization ( link ).





). LiveRamp ended the fiscal year with 133 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 128 in the prior year period.





LiveRamp ended the fiscal year with 846 direct subscription customers, compared to 840 in the prior year period.





Subscription net retention was 107% and platform net retention was 108%.





Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $545 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period.





Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $518 million, up 10% compared to the prior year period.





Transaction with Publicis Groupe

In a separate press release issued today, LiveRamp announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Publicis Groupe. Under the terms of the agreement, Publicis Groupe will acquire all of the outstanding shares of LiveRamp for $38.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of $2.5 billion. This represents a premium of 30% to LiveRamp's closing stock price on May 15, 2026, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by LiveRamp shareholders. The transaction press release is available on the LiveRamp investor relations website

Given the announced transaction, LiveRamp will not host its previously scheduled earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp's data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, ad tech platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks-unlocking insights that deliver transformational consumer experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes. As consumers embrace AI-powered experiences, the LiveRamp data collaboration network expands the breadth and accuracy of the data on which marketing AI capabilities operate. Our platform is engineered for AI agent accessibility, facilitating autonomous data collaboration between the specialized AI agents utilized by our customers and partners. Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating business growth.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning LiveRamp, Publicis, the proposed transaction and other matters. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction; statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance of the combined businesses; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan," "contemplate," "project," "target" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of LiveRamp or Publicis. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication including, but not limited to: economic uncertainties that could impact LiveRamp or LiveRamp's suppliers, customers and partners, geopolitical circumstances, including risk related to tariffs and other trade restrictions, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure and high interest rates; the ability and willingness of LiveRamp's customers to renew their agreements with LiveRamp upon their expiration; LiveRamp's ability to add new customers and upsell within LiveRamp's subscription business; LiveRamp's reliance upon partners, including data suppliers, who may withdraw or withhold data from LiveRamp; increased competition and rapidly changing technology that could impact LiveRamp's products and services; LiveRamp's ability to keep up with rapidly changing technology practices in LiveRamp's products and services or that expected benefits from utilization of technological innovations (including AI) may not be realized as soon as expected or at all; the risk that LiveRamp fails to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses; and LiveRamp's inability to attract, motivate and retain talent. Additional risks include maintaining LiveRamp's culture and LiveRamp's ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in LiveRamp's current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting LiveRamp's workforce. LiveRamp's global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. LiveRamp's international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm LiveRamp's business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of LiveRamp's or LiveRamp's customers', suppliers', or other partners' data and/or computer systems, or the risk that LiveRamp's current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to LiveRamp on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to LiveRamp's business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about LiveRamp's industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors LiveRamp relies upon; and LiveRamp's dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. LiveRamp's clients' ability to use data on LiveRamp's platform could be restricted if the industry's use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting LiveRamp's business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to LiveRamp's customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that LiveRamp is infringing their intellectual property or may infringe LiveRamp's intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of LiveRamp's resources. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward looking-statements in this communication in regard to the proposed transaction concerning LiveRamp and Publicis include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the proposed transaction or the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or multiple of the parties to terminate the definitive agreement between Publicis and LiveRamp; (2) the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder, or other approvals are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; (3) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, including those resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the transaction; (4) risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined companies will not realize estimated cost savings, value of certain tax assets, synergies and growth or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; (5) failure to realize anticipated benefits of the combined operations; (6) risks relating to unanticipated costs of integration; (7) ability to hire and retain key personnel; (8) ability to successfully integrate the companies' businesses; (9) the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the proposed transactions on relationships with third parties, including clients, employees and competitors, including reputational risk; (10) ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients in the manner anticipated; (11) reliance on and integration of information technology systems; (12) suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition; or (13) potential litigation that may be instituted against LiveRamp or its directors or officers related to the proposed transaction or the merger agreement. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the parties' businesses, including those described in LiveRamp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, in Part I "Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information" and Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those described in documents Publicis has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator). The parties do not undertake, nor do they have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable regulations.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed transaction, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will be filing documents with the SEC, including preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to the proposed transaction (the "proxy statement"). The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to LiveRamp's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at LiveRamp's shareholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction should be made only on the basis of the information contained in LiveRamp's proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents (when they are available) and other related documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on LiveRamp's website at www.liveramp.com.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

Publicis, LiveRamp and their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of LiveRamp in respect of the proposed transactions contemplated by the proxy statement. Information regarding the persons who are, under the rules of the SEC, participants in the solicitation of the shareholders of LiveRamp in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement when it is filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of LiveRamp and their ownership of shares of LiveRamp common stock and other securities of LiveRamp can be found in the sections entitled "Nominees and Continuing Directors," "Stock Ownership," "Compensation Discussion and Analysis," "Compensation Tables," and "Non-Employee Director Compensation" included in LiveRamp's proxy statement in connection with its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025; in the Form 3 and Form 4 initial statements of beneficial ownership and statements of changes in beneficial ownership filed with the SEC by LiveRamp's directors and executive officers; and in other documents subsequently filed by LiveRamp with the SEC, including LiveRamp's proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other related documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on LiveRamp's website at www.liveramp.com.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

For more information, contact:

LiveRamp Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

LiveRamp and RampID and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, - - 2026 2025 Variance Variance Revenues 206,092 188,724 17,368 9.2 - Cost of revenue 60,548 57,929 2,619 4.5 - Gross profit 145,544 130,795 14,749 11.3 - % Gross margin 70.6 - 69.3 - Operating expenses Research and development 37,756 45,926 (8,170 - (17.8 )% Sales and marketing 56,192 56,961 (769 - (1.4 )% General and administrative 32,988 32,175 813 2.5 - Gains, losses and other items, net 3,315 7,241 (3,926 - (54.2 )% Total operating expenses 130,251 142,303 (12,052 - (8.5 )% Income (loss) from operations 15,293 (11,508 - 26,801 N/A % Margin 7.4 - (6.1 )% Total other income, net 3,967 4,762 (795 - (16.7 )% Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 19,260 (6,746 - 26,006 N/A Income tax benefit (50,476 - (479 - (49,997 - (10,437.8 )% Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 69,736 (6,267 - 76,003 N/A Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,176 - 1,176 N/A Net earnings (loss) 70,912 (6,267 - 77,179 1,231.5 - Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 1.12 (0.10 - 1.21 N/A Discontinued operations 0.02 - 0.02 N/A Basic earnings (loss) per share 1.14 (0.10 - 1.23 N/A Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 1.10 (0.10 - 1.20 N/A Discontinued operations 0.02 - 0.02 N/A Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.12 (0.10 - 1.21 N/A Basic weighted average shares 62,382 65,957 Diluted weighted average shares 63,382 65,957 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended March 31, - - 2026 2025 Variance Variance Revenues 812,940 745,580 67,360 9.0 - Cost of revenue 238,117 215,910 22,207 10.3 - Gross profit 574,823 529,670 45,153 8.5 - % Gross margin 70.7 - 71.0 - Operating expenses Research and development 148,139 176,668 (28,529 - (16.1 )% Sales and marketing 205,647 213,106 (7,459 - (3.5 )% General and administrative 132,581 126,499 6,082 4.8 - Gains, losses and other items, net 4,990 7,993 (3,003 - (37.6 )% Total operating expenses 491,357 524,266 (32,909 - (6.3 )% Income from operations 83,466 5,404 78,062 1,444.5 - % Margin 10.3 - 0.7 - Total other income, net 14,598 17,436 (2,838 - (16.3 )% Income from continuing operations before income taxes 98,064 22,840 75,224 329.4 - Income tax expense (benefit) (46,712 - 25,342 (72,054 - N/A Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 144,776 (2,502 - 147,278 N/A Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,176 1,688 (512 - (30.3 )% Net earnings (loss) 145,952 (814 - 146,766 18,030.2 - Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 2.26 (0.04 - 2.30 N/A Discontinued operations 0.02 0.03 (0.01 - (28.1 )% Basic earnings (loss) per share 2.28 (0.01 - 2.29 N/A Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 2.23 (0.04 - 2.26 N/A Discontinued operations 0.02 0.03 (0.01 - (29.2 )% Diluted earnings (loss) per share 2.24 (0.01 - 2.26 N/A Basic weighted average shares 64,105 66,126 Diluted weighted average shares 65,045 66,126 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 19,260 (6,746 - 98,064 22,840 Income tax expense (benefit) (50,476 - (479 - (46,712 - 25,342 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 69,736 (6,267 - 144,776 (2,502 - Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,176 - 1,176 1,688 Net earnings (loss) 70,912 (6,267 - 145,952 (814 - Basic earnings (loss) per share 1.14 (0.10 - 2.28 (0.01 - Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.12 (0.10 - 2.24 (0.01 - Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 2,750 3,135 11,000 14,415 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,930 24,166 82,988 107,979 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 3,315 7,241 4,990 7,993 Total excluded items from continuing operations 24,995 34,542 98,978 130,387 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 44,255 27,796 197,042 153,227 Income tax expense (2) 11,064 7,759 49,261 38,296 Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 33,191 20,037 147,781 114,931 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations Basic 0.53 0.30 2.31 1.74 Diluted 0.52 0.30 2.27 1.70 Basic weighted average shares 62,382 65,957 64,105 66,126 Diluted weighted average shares 63,382 67,479 65,045 67,499 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. (2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income (loss) from operations 15,293 (11,508 - 83,466 5,404 Operating income (loss) margin 7.4 - (6.1 )% 10.3 - 0.7 - Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 2,750 3,135 11,000 14,415 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,930 24,166 82,988 107,979 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 3,315 7,241 4,990 7,993 Total excluded items 24,995 34,542 98,978 130,387 Income from operations before excluded items 40,288 23,034 182,444 135,791 Non-GAAP operating income margin 19.5 - 12.2 - 22.4 - 18.2 - (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 69,736 (6,267 - 144,776 (2,502 - Income tax expense (benefit) (50,476 - (479 - (46,712 - 25,342 Total other income, net (3,967 - (4,762 - (14,598 - (17,436 - Income (loss) from operations 15,293 (11,508 - 83,466 5,404 Depreciation and amortization 3,320 3,803 13,399 17,207 EBITDA 18,613 (7,705 - 96,865 22,611 Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,930 24,166 82,988 107,979 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 3,315 7,241 4,990 7,993 Other adjustments 22,245 31,407 87,978 115,972 Adjusted EBITDA 40,858 23,702 184,843 138,583 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, - - 2026 2025 Variance Variance Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 379,547 413,331 (33,784 - (8.2 )% Restricted cash - 595 (595 - (100.0 )% Short-term investments 7,500 7,500 - - - Trade accounts receivable, net 212,977 186,169 26,808 14.4 - Refundable income taxes, net 10,243 9,708 535 5.5 - Other current assets 42,874 38,886 3,988 10.3 - Total current assets 653,141 656,189 (3,048 - (0.5 )% Property and equipment 23,396 23,813 (417 - (1.8 )% Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 18,246 17,629 617 3.5 - Property and equipment, net 5,150 6,184 (1,034 - (16.7 )% Intangible assets, net 9,167 20,167 (11,000 - (54.5 )% Goodwill 502,067 501,756 311 0.1 - Deferred commissions, net 40,727 44,452 (3,725 - (8.4 )% Deferred income taxes 57,873 1,982 55,891 2,819.9 - Other assets, net 26,052 28,641 (2,589 - (9.0 )% 1,294,177 1,259,371 34,806 2.8 - Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 129,730 112,271 17,459 15.6 - Accrued payroll and related expenses 55,063 50,776 4,287 8.4 - Other accrued expenses 40,280 38,586 1,694 4.4 - Deferred revenue 39,714 45,885 (6,171 - (13.4 )% Total current liabilities 264,787 247,518 17,269 7.0 - Other liabilities 57,411 62,994 (5,583 - (8.9 )% Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - n/a Common stock 16,183 15,918 265 1.7 - Additional paid-in capital 2,129,554 2,045,316 84,238 4.1 - Retained earnings 1,459,310 1,313,358 145,952 11.1 - Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,640 4,295 1,345 31.3 - Treasury stock, at cost (2,638,708 - (2,430,028 - (208,680 - 8.6 - Total stockholders' equity 971,979 948,859 23,120 2.4 - 1,294,177 1,259,371 34,806 2.8 -

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) 70,912 (6,267 - Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,176 - - Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,320 3,803 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 8 44 Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges - (28 - Gain on sale of strategic investments (112 - (515 - Loss on marketable equity securities 124 206 Provision for doubtful accounts 696 (453 - Deferred income taxes (56,385 - (496 - Non-cash stock compensation expense 18,930 24,166 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 4,909 25,187 Deferred commissions (492 - 46 Other assets 4,314 4,703 Accounts payable and other liabilities 15,915 11,738 Income taxes 4,142 (523 - Deferred revenue (6,203 - 969 Net cash provided by operating activities 58,902 62,580 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (289 - (293 - Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 112 763 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (177 - 470 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 103 202 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (570 - (1,026 - Acquisition of treasury stock (75,604 - (25,447 - Net cash used in financing activities (76,071 - (26,271 - Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations (17,346 - 36,779 Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities 1,176 (798 - Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 1,176 (798 - Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations (16,170 - 35,981 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (171 - 580 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,341 - 36,561 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 395,888 377,365 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 379,547 413,926 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net 1,642 558 Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (1,863 - - Cash received for tenant improvement allowances - (870 - Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,492 2,426 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 426 - Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations - (40 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 44 20 Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment - 652 Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 690 64

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) 145,952 (814 - Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,176 - (1,688 - Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,399 17,207 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 148 85 Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges 617 14 Gain on sale of strategic investments (159 - (515 - Loss on marketable equity securities 260 206 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,991 695 Deferred income taxes (56,272 - (447 - Non-cash stock compensation expense 82,988 107,979 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (28,345 - 3,547 Deferred commissions 3,725 3,691 Other assets 2,477 2,105 Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,023 3,573 Income taxes 5,437 3,430 Deferred revenue (6,310 - 14,897 Net cash provided by operating activities 167,755 153,965 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,376 - (1,042 - Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received (595 - (1,951 - Purchases of investments - (1,967 - Proceeds from sales of investments - 26,989 Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 359 763 Purchases of strategic investments (3,320 - (1,400 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,932 - 21,392 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 8,207 8,833 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (13,017 - (10,331 - Acquisition of treasury stock (194,534 - (101,198 - Net cash used in financing activities (199,344 - (102,696 - Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations (36,521 - 72,661 Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities 1,176 1,688 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 1,176 1,688 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations (35,345 - 74,349 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 966 106 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,379 - 74,455 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 413,926 339,471 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 379,547 413,926 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 3,963 22,548 Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (1,863 - (2,486 - Cash received for tenant improvement allowances - (2,628 - Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 9,963 9,798 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 1,173 2,327 Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations - (595 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 44 20 Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment - 652 Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 1,257 128

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2025 3/31/2026 FY2026 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - (9,328 - - 55,596 - 45,117 - 62,580 - 153,965 - (15,821 - - 57,408 - 67,266 - 58,902 - 167,755 Less: Capital expenditures (226 - (241 - (282 - (293 - (1,042 - (336 - (589 - (162 - (289 - (1,376 - Free Cash Flow - (9,554 - - 55,355 - 44,835 - 62,287 - 152,923 - (16,157 - - 56,819 - 67,104 - 58,613 - 166,379 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Yr-to-Yr FY2025 FY2026 FY2026 to FY2025 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2025 3/31/2026 FY2026 - - Revenues 175,961 185,483 195,412 188,724 745,580 194,822 199,829 212,197 206,092 812,940 9.0 - 67,360 Cost of revenue 51,749 51,234 54,998 57,929 215,910 58,319 59,594 59,656 60,548 238,117 10.3 - 22,207 Gross profit 124,212 134,249 140,414 130,795 529,670 136,503 140,235 152,541 145,544 574,823 8.5 - 45,153 % Gross margin 70.6 - 72.4 - 71.9 - 69.3 - 71.0 - 70.1 - 70.2 - 71.9 - 70.6 - 70.7 - Operating expenses Research and development 44,118 43,889 42,735 45,926 176,668 39,608 36,952 33,823 37,756 148,139 (16.1 )% (28,529 - Sales and marketing 54,175 51,107 50,863 56,961 213,106 51,906 48,685 48,864 56,192 205,647 (3.5 )% (7,459 - General and administrative 30,961 31,369 31,994 32,175 126,499 37,345 33,170 29,078 32,988 132,581 4.8 - 6,082 Gains, losses and other items, net 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 423 - 1,252 3,315 4,990 (37.6 )% (3,003 - Total operating expenses 129,460 126,762 125,741 142,303 524,266 129,282 118,807 113,017 130,251 491,357 (6.3 )% (32,909 - Income (loss) from operations (5,248 - 7,487 14,673 (11,508 - 5,404 7,221 21,428 39,524 15,293 83,466 1,444.5 - 78,062 % Margin (3.0): 4.0 - 7.5 - (6.1): 0.7 - 3.7 - 10.7 - 18.6 - 7.4 - 10.3 - Total other income, net 4,444 4,197 4,033 4,762 17,436 3,709 3,544 3,378 3,967 14,598 (16.3 )% (2,838 - Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (804 - 11,684 18,706 (6,746 - 22,840 10,930 24,972 42,902 19,260 98,064 329.4 - 75,224 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,685 9,952 9,184 (479 - 25,342 3,183 (2,448 - 3,029 (50,476 - (46,712 - N/A (72,054 - Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (7,489 - 1,732 9,522 (6,267 - (2,502 - 7,747 27,420 39,873 69,736 144,776 N/A 147,278 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 1,688 - 1,688 - - - 1,176 1,176 (30.3 )% (512 - Net earnings (loss) - (7,489 - - 1,732 - 11,210 - (6,267 - - (814 - - 7,747 - 27,420 - 39,873 - 70,912 - 145,952 N/A 146,766 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing Operations (0.11 - 0.03 0.15 (0.10 - (0.04 - 0.12 0.42 0.63 1.12 2.26 N/A 2.30 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 (28.1 )% (0.01 - Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.11 - 0.03 0.17 (0.10 - (0.01 - 0.12 0.42 0.63 1.14 2.28 N/A 2.29 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing Operations (0.11 - 0.03 0.14 (0.10 - (0.04 - 0.12 0.42 0.62 1.10 2.23 N/A 2.26 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 (29.2 )% (0.01 - Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.11 - 0.03 0.17 (0.10 - (0.01 - 0.12 0.42 0.62 1.12 2.24 N/A 2.26 Basic weighted average shares 66,621 66,294 65,631 65,957 66,126 65,448 65,074 63,517 62,382 64,105 Diluted weighted average shares 66,621 67,309 66,743 65,957 66,126 66,731 65,781 64,285 63,382 65,045 Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) FY2025 FY2026 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2025 3/31/2026 FY2026 Expenses: Cost of revenue - 51,749 - 51,234 - 54,998 - 57,929 - 215,910 58,319 59,594 59,656 60,548 238,117 Research and development 44,118 43,889 42,735 45,926 176,668 39,608 36,952 33,823 37,756 148,139 Sales and marketing 54,175 51,107 50,863 56,961 213,106 51,906 48,685 48,864 56,192 205,647 General and administrative 30,961 31,369 31,994 32,175 126,499 37,345 33,170 29,078 32,988 132,581 Gains, losses and other items, net 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 423 - 1,252 3,315 4,990 Gross profit, continuing operations: 124,212 134,249 140,414 130,795 529,670 136,503 140,235 152,541 145,544 574,823 % Gross margin 70.6 - 72.4 - 71.9 - 69.3 - 71.0 - 70.1 - 70.2 - 71.9 - 70.6 - 70.7 - Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,846 3,748 3,686 3,135 14,415 2,750 2,750 2,750 2,750 11,000 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 1,596 1,499 1,455 1,615 6,165 1,541 1,452 1,033 891 4,917 Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 10,205 10,920 10,085 10,494 41,704 8,332 6,503 5,634 5,093 25,562 Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 7,093 7,383 7,278 5,716 27,470 6,014 5,469 5,018 6,419 22,920 Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 9,091 9,266 7,942 6,341 32,640 9,523 7,093 6,446 6,527 29,589 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 423 - 1,252 3,315 4,990 Total excluded items 32,037 33,213 30,595 34,542 130,387 28,583 23,267 22,133 24,995 98,978 Expenses, excluding items: Cost of revenue 46,307 45,987 49,857 53,179 195,330 54,028 55,392 55,873 56,907 222,200 Research and development 33,913 32,969 32,650 35,432 134,964 31,276 30,449 28,189 32,663 122,577 Sales and marketing 47,082 43,724 43,585 51,245 185,636 45,892 43,216 43,846 49,773 182,727 General and administrative 21,870 22,103 24,052 25,834 93,859 27,822 26,077 22,632 26,461 102,992 Gross profit, excluding items: - 129,654 - 139,496 - 145,555 - 135,545 - 550,250 140,794 144,437 156,324 149,185 590,740 % Gross margin 73.7 - 75.2 - 74.5 - 71.8 - 73.8 - 72.3 - 72.3 - 73.7 - 72.4 - 72.7 - (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) FY2025 FY2026 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2025 3/31/2026 FY2026 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (804 - 11,684 18,706 (6,746 - 22,840 10,930 24,972 42,902 19,260 98,064 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,685 9,952 9,184 (479 - 25,342 3,183 (2,448 - 3,029 (50,476 - (46,712 - Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (7,489 - 1,732 9,522 (6,267 - (2,502 - 7,747 27,420 39,873 69,736 144,776 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 1,688 - 1,688 - - - 1,176 1,176 Net earnings (loss) (7,489 - 1,732 11,210 (6,267 - (814 - 7,747 27,420 39,873 70,912 145,952 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic (0.11 - 0.03 0.17 (0.10 - (0.01 - 0.12 0.42 0.63 1.14 2.28 Diluted (0.11 - 0.03 0.17 (0.10 - (0.01 - 0.12 0.42 0.62 1.12 2.24 Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,846 3,748 3,686 3,135 14,415 2,750 2,750 2,750 2,750 11,000 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 27,985 29,068 26,760 24,166 107,979 25,410 20,517 18,131 18,930 82,988 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 423 - 1,252 3,315 4,990 Total excluded items from continuing operations 32,037 33,213 30,595 34,542 130,387 28,583 23,267 22,133 24,995 98,978 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 31,233 44,897 49,301 27,796 153,227 39,513 48,239 65,035 44,255 197,042 Income tax expense 7,371 10,745 12,421 7,759 38,296 9,878 12,060 16,259 11,064 49,261 Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 23,862 34,152 36,880 20,037 114,931 29,635 36,179 48,776 33,191 147,781 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations Basic 0.36 0.52 0.56 0.30 1.74 0.45 0.56 0.77 0.53 2.31 Diluted 0.35 0.51 0.55 0.30 1.70 0.44 0.55 0.76 0.52 2.27 Basic weighted average shares 66,621 66,294 65,631 65,957 66,126 65,448 65,074 63,517 62,382 64,105 Diluted weighted average shares 68,463 67,309 66,743 67,479 67,499 66,731 65,781 64,285 63,382 65,045 Some totals may not add due to rounding (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.