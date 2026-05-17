Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Announcement from Eimskip: Seafarers' Union of Iceland announces strike

Eimskip and Faroe Ship have received a notice from the Seafarers' Union of Iceland (SÍ) announcing an indefinite strike by bosuns and able seamen on the Company's own vessels Brúarfoss, Dettifoss, and Selfoss, effective from 12:00 PM on Monday, May 25, if an agreement hasn't been reached before that time.

The agreement with SÍ members on the Company's own vessels expired at the end of last year. During the validity period, the agreement has changed in line with general labor market wage increases under the so-called stability agreement, as well as additional increases agreed for these roles.

SÍ had previously announced a temporary strike on the Company's own vessels scheduled for April 12.-15. which was withdrawn on April 8.

A temporary strike by harbor employees, originally announced for April 13, was postponed until the period of May 26-28 and remains in effect.

Discussions between the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise (SA), Eimskip and SÍ have been ongoing with the state conciliation and mediation officer, were offers have been laid on the table, and Eimskip hopes that an agreement will be reached to avoid the announced actions.

In the event of a strike by SÍ harbor employees, operational capacity in Sundahöfn would be reduced while it is in effect, as approximately 40% of the harbor employees are members of SÍ. A strike on the Company's vessels, would affect sailing schedules and service levels. Eimskip employees will explore all possible options to minimize the impact on customer service.

We will keep customers informed and provide updates as the situation evolves.

For further information, please contact Harpa Hödd Sigurðardóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Communication,

phone: +354 825 7379, email: harpa@eimskip.com.