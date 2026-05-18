Nextensa NV: Nextensa strengthens balance sheet and advances key developments in Q1 2026

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 18 May 2026, 07:55 AM

NEXTENSA STRENGTHENS BALANCE SHEET AND ADVANCES KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q1 2026

Brussels, 18 May 2026 - Nextensa delivered a strong first quarter of 2026, marked by key transactions, including the disposal of Gewerbepark Stadlau in Vienna. Following the quarter-end, additional major milestones were achieved, including the sale of The Rock and the B&B Hotel in Cloche d'Or, as well as the obtaining of the urban planning and environmental permit for Lake Side at Tour & Taxis.

Q1 2026 higlights

Sale of Gewerbepark Stadlau (Vienna) for €35.45 million

Net financial debt reduced to €571.8 million

Continued strong progress in development pipeline (Cloche d'Or & Tour & Taxis)

Net profit increased to €9.6 million



Post quarter-end highlights

Forward sale of €120 million secured for The Rock project (Cloche d'Or)

Sale of participation in Sparkling 1 Sàrl (B&B Hotel at Cloche d'Or) at book value

Permit obtained for Lake Side project (Tour & Taxis)

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer.



The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (34%), Belgium (52%) and Austria (14%); its total value as at 31/12/2025 was approximately €1.1 billion.



As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m² consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €431.53 M (value 31/12/2025).

For more information

Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu