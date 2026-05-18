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WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 08:55
0,006 Euro
-43,64 % -0,005
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Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 08:50 Uhr
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Spago Nanomedical Presents Tumorad Clinical Data at the International ANZSNM 2026 Conference

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Spago Nanomedical AB (publ)(STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) today announces that case findings from its ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical study Tumorad-01 have been presented at the 56th Annual Scientific Meeting of the ANZSNM, held in Canberra on 15-17 May 2026. The presentation provided an overview of the study evaluating the radiopharmaceutical drug candidate ¹77Lu-SN201 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including case studies showing visible tumor uptake of ¹77Lu-SN201 in two individuals with different head and neck cancers.

The abstract, accepted in the "Clinical Trials in Theranostics" category at the conference themed "From Concept to Cure: Transforming Healthcare with Nuclear Medicine", was selected for an oral presentation and delivered by Associate Professor Kim Taubman, principal investigator of the Tumorad-01 study at St. Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne. The presentation described the Tumorad-01 study, including imaging data from exploratory SPECT/CT by the site, demonstrating visible tumor uptake of ¹77Lu-SN201 in two patients, one with adenoid cystic carcinoma and the other with squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue (SCC).

"We view the clearly visible tumor uptake observed in various involved tissues including lymph nodes, in patients with severe forms of head and neck cancer very positively. These findings are consistent with earlier observations and support the proposed mechanism of action, strengthening our confidence in the program as the study progresses to the next phase," says Associate Professor Kim Taubman.

The tumor uptake observed across patients supports the mechanism of action of Tumorad in humans and forms the basis for theindependent Data Monitoring Committee's (DMC) assessment that the findings can be considered proof-of-concept for Tumorad as a potential new treatment approach for advanced cancer. The study is now progressing towards definition of the recommended phase II dose (RP2D), another primary objective of the Phase I part of the study, which will form the foundation for continued clinical development in Phase II, where the focus will shift to generating efficacy data in selected tumor indications.

The phase I/IIa Tumorad-01 study is a first-in-human study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, dosimetry, and initial efficacy of 177Lu-SN201 in adult patients with progressive or treatment-resistant advanced, unresectable, or metastatic solid tumors. The study is conducted with predefined evaluations performed by DMC. Additional patients are to be enrolled in the patient cohort.

More information about the study is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06184035

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical presents Tumorad clinical data at the international ANZSNM 2026 conference

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spago-nanomedical-presents-tumoradr-clinical-data-at-the-internationa-1167686

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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