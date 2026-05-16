Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly, Caitlin Clark Foundation, and Musco Lighting open three community sports courts in Indianapolis, expanding year-round access for youth

Lilly to provide park and court to the City of Indianapolis as part of its 150th anniversary celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caitlin Clark Foundation, in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Musco Lighting, has opened three new multi-sport community courts across Indianapolis-creating year-round access to safe, high-quality spaces for youth to play. These latest court openings include two courts at Indianapolis Public Schools-Clarence Farrington and Edison School of the Arts-and a public court at the corner of E. South Street and S. New Jersey Street, that Lilly will provide to the City of Indianapolis and Indy Parks as part of its 150th anniversary celebration.

Caitlin Clark, founder of the Foundation and advocate for youth access to sport, has been closely involved in the vision behind Community Courts and its expansion into Indianapolis. "I grew up playing a lot of different sports, and some of my favorite memories are just being outside with my friends and brothers, competing and having fun," said Caitlin Clark. "That's where so much growth happens. These courts give kids in Indianapolis a place to do that every day, and I'm thankful to Lilly and Musco for helping make it possible."

"Caitlin has always believed in the power of sport to shape confidence, discipline, and opportunity," said Mary Coffin, President of the Caitlin Clark Foundation. "These courts give more young people a place to build those foundations together in their communities."

As part of its 150th anniversary, Lilly is providing the park and court at the corner of E. South Street and S. New Jersey Street to the City of Indianapolis and Indy Parks, reinforcing its longstanding connection to the community and commitment to investing in spaces where people live, play and gather.

"Health is shaped not only by medicine, but by the spaces and opportunities that help people stay active and connected," said Melissa Coe, Associate Vice President, Social Impact & Community Engagement at Lilly. "Through our partnership with the Caitlin Clark Foundation, we're proud to help create places across Indianapolis where young people and families can come together, move and build healthy habits that last."

"Indy Parks is deeply grateful for the generosity of Lilly and the Caitlin Clark Foundation," said Indy Parks Director Brittany Crone. "The new park will be a vibrant and inspiring spot that encourages us to slow down and play together right in the heart of our downtown."

The court at the corner of E. South Street and S. New Jersey Street will remain open to the public as a free, accessible space maintained by Indy Parks and Recreation, while the IPS courts will support students through school programming-ensuring these spaces serve as lasting resources for the community. Built using the Musco Mini-Pitch System, the courts are designed for basketball, soccer, and futsal, and include lighting, and ADA-accessible features-creating flexible, inclusive spaces for a wide range of users.

"Every kid and every family deserves a place where they can connect with their community-and that's exactly what these community courts are bringing to Indianapolis," said Jeff Rogers, CEO of Musco. "We commend our partners at the Caitlin Clark Foundation and at Lilly. This is going to impact a lot of lives for many years."

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY



About Caitlin Clark Foundation

The Caitlin Clark Foundation is dedicated to uplifting and improving the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport-the pillars that shaped Caitlin's own journey. Through initiatives like Community Courts, the Foundation creates opportunities for young people to grow, compete, and thrive. Learn more at www.caitlinclarkfoundation.org.

About Musco Lighting

For 50 years, Musco has been the world leader in sports lighting and facility solutions, providing innovative solutions for projects in more than 135 countries. Musco Lighting solutions are found on neighborhood fields, major stadiums and arenas, international airports, rail yards, the Olympic Games, iconic landmarks, and some of the world's largest ports. Musco has installed over 450 mini-pitches in the U.S. and is collaborating with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to bring 1,000 mini-pitches to the U.S. by the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For more information, visit www.musco.com/mini-pitch/.

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All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Refer to: Jessica Thompson; [email protected] ; 317-499-2042 (Lilly)

Mary Coffin; [email protected] (Caitlin Clark Foundation)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company