Connecting top science and technology talent with Korea's premier research hubs KAIST, GIST, DGIST, UNIST

As a global leader in science and technology, Korea invites outstanding postdoctoral researchers (Post-docs) to co-design the future of strategic technologies at the forefront of S&T

The Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) will host the 2026 InnoCORE Global Postdoctoral Job Fair in June with upcoming programs in London, Munich, and Zurich. This follows the successful launch of the initiative in New York, Boston, and Silicon Valley in May 2026.

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An official timeline and guide for InnoCORE (Image: 2026 InnoCORE Global Postdoctoral Job Fair)

Organized by the MSIT together with KAIST, GIST, DGIST, and UNIST, the job fair will connect outstanding global postdoctoral researchers with leading Korean industries and research institutions.

The InnoCORE Postdoctoral Fellowship Program, launched in 2025, is a government-backed initiative to recruit outstanding early-career researchers from around the world in AI-convergent science and technology (AI+S&T). Following a strong reception in 2025-with over 100 postdoctoral researchers interviewed across three U.S. cities-the program is being significantly expanded in 2026, scaling up from an initial cohort of 400 to approximately 1,000 postdoctoral researchers. This year's job fair series aims to further strengthen Korea's global talent pipeline and deepen partnerships with leading academic and research institutions worldwide.

Building on 2025: Key Milestones

Since its launch in June 2025, the InnoCORE program has made significant strides in establishing Korea as a competitive destination for global research talent. Through overseas job fairs and recruitment campaigns led by the four institutes, 400 postdoctoral researchers were selected in the program's inaugural year. Each fellow receives an annual base salary of KRW 90 million (approx. USD 62,000) plus KRW 60 million in dedicated research funding roughly double the average compensation for postdoctoral researchers in Korea-reflecting the government's commitment to attracting top-tier talent.

Looking ahead, the Korean government is significantly expanding the InnoCORE program in 2026. The scope of recruitment has broadened from AI and AI-convergent fields to all National Strategic Technology domains-including semiconductors displays, next-generation batteries, advanced mobility, nuclear energy, advanced bio, space aerospace, hydrogen, cybersecurity, AI, next-generation communications, advanced robotics manufacturing, and quantum technology. The program is also being extended beyond the four institutes to include government-funded research institutions (GRIs) and universities.

2026 InnoCORE Global Job Fairs

The 2026 InnoCORE Global Postdoctoral Job Fair will continue in June in London, Munich, and Zurich. Each event will feature InnoCORE program briefings, research cluster presentations, and on-site interviews directly with Korean research group leaders.

London Munich Zurich Tuesday, June 2 1:00PM 5:00PM Friday, June 5 11:00AM 5:00PM Monday, June 8 11:00AM 5:00PM BMA House London, UK Design Offices München Macherei Munich, Germany Technopark Zürich, Switzerland

Program Details

Backed by a five-year government investment of approximately USD 465 million, the InnoCORE fellowship offers an annual base salary of USD 62,000, with additional compensation available through research and industry partnerships. Fellows receive full access to Korea's cutting-edge research infrastructure-including supercomputing systems, semiconductor cleanrooms, and biomedical research facilities-and benefit from a multi-mentor system connecting them with leading experts from both academia and industry, domestically and internationally.

Research Recruitment Areas

InnoCORE will recruit 25 postdoctoral researchers per research group across 16 interdisciplinary research clusters (400 total), spanning four of Korea's premier science and technology institutes.

Institute Research Group Group Leader Recruits KAIST Photonic artificial Intelligence COmputing REsearch Center Kyoungsik Yu 25 Regenerative Medical Research Institute (reMRI) for Aging-related Diseases Jin Woo Kim 25 T-RAX: Transformative Railway with AX Hoon Sohn 25 5D AI-RI: 5D AI Robotics Initiative Hyun Myung 25 Artificial Cell Initiative Yeongjae Choi 25 POwer-autonomous Subsea Engineering for Intelligent Data-center Operating Networks Daegyoum Kim 25 Sustainable Materials Institute for Post-AI Era Sang Ouk Kim 25 AI Meta-Scientist Tae-Kyun Kim 25 GIST POLAR-AI (Physical-AI Operated Locomotion and Autonomous Robotics in Extreme Environments) Hyosung Ahn 25 Innovative Global Network for Infectious disease Theranostics Excellence (IGNITE@GIST InnoCORE) Sung Yang 25 DGIST Center for Energy Materials through AI Transformation(AX) (E-MatAX) Sumi Hur 25 Multiscale Brain Digital Twin Convergence Research Group Sohee Kim 25 UNIST InnoCORE Research Center for Semiconductor PAckaging Co-Physics DEsign Framework(SPACE-F) Taesung Kim 25 Bio-Max(Manufacturing AI Transition) Yong Hwan Kim 25 Intelligent Defense Systems Research Group Gangil Byun 25 Safe AI Research Center Seungjoon Yang 25 Total Recruitment 400

How to Apply

Applicants must hold a PhD in a STEM-related field or must have successfully obtained their PhD by the confirmed appointment date. Further information on eligibility, research groups, and the application process is available at the official InnoCORE website: www.innocore-jobfair.com

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Contacts:

2026 InnoCORE Global Postdoctoral Job Fair

YOUNG JIN JANG (MR.)

Secretariat

innocore@unist.ac.kr