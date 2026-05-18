Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS): Colt DCS appoints Fumi Takei as Vice President and Head of Japan

TOKYO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), global provider of AI-ready, hyperscale and large enterprise data centres, today announced the appointment of Fumi Takei as Vice President and Head of Japan. In this role, Takei will lead Colt DCS' strategic growth in Japan, strengthening the operator's presence in one of its most important global markets.

Colt DCS currently operates 134 MW of IT capacity in Japan with a further 200MW in development.

As Vice President and Head of Japan, Takei will be responsible for driving alignment across Colt DCS' global functions, while leading engagement with customers, partners, regulators, and industry stakeholders across Japan's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Japan is a strategically important market for Colt DCS, and the Vice President and Head of Japan role is central to ensuring the successful local execution of the company's global strategy.

Takei brings more than 18 years of experience across real estate investment, infrastructure, and capital markets, with a career spanning global investment firms and digital infrastructure platforms. This depth of sector expertise and experience working within complex international organisations will play a key role in supporting Colt DCS' continued expansion across Japan.

"We are delighted to welcome Fumi as Vice President and Head of Japan at a pivotal time for Colt DCS," said Quy Nguyen, Acting CEO and Chief Sales Officer. "Japan plays a critical role in our global platform, particularly as we continue to invest in facilities that support AI infrastructure. This position will be key to advancing our strategy and accelerating the growth of our data centre portfolio across the country."

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 15 operational data centres, with an additional 12 sites under development across 9 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net

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