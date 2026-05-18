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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 08:58
3,020 Euro
-5,03 % -0,160
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,10010:44
3,0203,10010:43
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
296 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: CHERY Officially Announces Robert Lewandowski as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador, Reinforcing the Global Expression of the "For Family" Brand Philosophy

BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHERY Brand officially announced at its European Operations Center in Barcelona that world-renowned football icon Robert Lewandowski has joined the brand as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador. Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International CEO of the EU Region, attended the ceremony. During the event, both parties formally signed the partnership agreement, exchanged commemorative gifts, and held a key handover ceremony for the TIGGO9 CSH, officially marking the start of a new chapter in their global collaboration.

As one of the most iconic figures in world football, Lewandowski is globally recognized for his consistent professional excellence, disciplined professionalism, and positive public image. His enduring commitment to family values, responsibility, and long-term vision aligns naturally with CHERY's "For Family" mission.

For CHERY, "For Family" is more than a brand slogan - it is the cornerstone of the brand's products and technology development. Focused on what matters most to families, CHERY is committed to delivering "Space. For Family," "Safety. For Family," and "Technology. For Family," meeting users' needs for greater space, enhanced safety, and smarter mobility.

Looking ahead, CHERY will continue to deepen its global presence through technological innovation and a long-term commitment to excellence, creating safer, more enjoyable mobility experiences with users around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981733/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chery-officially-announces-robert-lewandowski-as-chery-brand-global-ambassador-reinforcing-the-global-expression-of-the-for-family-brand-philosophy-302774429.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.