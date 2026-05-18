ODIOT SA: Notice of Combined Shareholders' Meeting on Wednesday June 3, 2026, and Board of Directors Appointments

Notice of Combined Shareholders' Meeting on Wednesday June 3, 2026, and Board of Directors Appointments

Paris, 18 May 2026, at 9am

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the convening of its combined shareholders' meeting for the approval of the 2025 financial statements.

Shareholders of ODIOT SA (the "Company") are invited to attend the combined shareholders' meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 10:30 AM, at the Cercle France-Amériques, Hôtel Le Marois, 9-11 avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt, 75008 Paris, France.

Approval of the 2025 Financial Statements

The Board of Directors will submit for shareholder approval the statutory financial statements of ODIOT SA for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, prepared under the chairmanship of Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The financial statements have been audited by Grant Thornton. The statutory auditor's report is available as of May 18, 2026, on the Company's website at www.odiotholding.com , under the Investor Relations section. The annual financial report has been available at the same address since April 30, 2026.

Odiot S. A In euros 2025 2024 2023 Revenue 0 0 347 223 Operating income 38 457 (656 740) (161 054) Net income 979 150 (3 590 405) (155 908) Financial income 940 693 335 286 (4 418) Equity (870 682) (6 217 325) (2 626 920) Financial debt 1 474 273* 4 180 546 3 166 044

* Financial debt breakdown: bond debt 665 000 €, bank debt 163 000 €, accrued interest not yet due1 000 €.

Resolutions submitted to shareholder vote

The shareholders' meeting will be called upon to vote on the following resolutions:

Approval of the statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Renewal of the Board of Directors' financial authorizations.

Ratification of the appointments of Ms. Tiphaine Auzière and Ms. Sophie Blandin as members of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of Mr. Antoine Ernst as a member of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of HRH Prince Joachim Murat as a member of the Board of Directors.

A notice of meeting was published in the French Official Gazette of Legal and Mandatory Announcements (BALO) on Monday, May 18, 2026. The preparatory documents for this shareholders' meeting are available on the Company's website (https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations) .

Board of Directors Appointments

The shareholders' meeting will be called upon to ratify the appointment of four new members of the Board of Directors: two were appointed by co-optation and two new members will be submitted for shareholder approval. Their profiles - spanning international legal expertise, multi-technical maintenance for luxury houses, industrial transformation in the luxury sector, and historical and diplomatic influence - represent significant assets in support of the Group's development strategy.

The profiles of the new directors are detailed below (Ms. Sophie Blandin's profile having been previously disclosed at the time of her co-optation, as announced in the press release of March 12, 2026):

Ms. Tiphaine Auzière

Lawyer specializing in labour law since 2009, she founded Challenges Avocats in 2020, in partnership with Frédéric Moreas. Holder of the Sciences Po Paris board director certificate, she has served on several advisory boards of BPI France, and as an independent director, lead director, and member of the nominations and compensation committee of Arverne, a company listed on Euronext Paris specializing in geothermal energy and lithium extraction. She is also the patron of the Droit Direct platform, which combats violence against women, and the author of the novel Assises (Stock, 2024).

Mr. Antoine Ernst

With 35 years of experience across luxury, jewellery, wines and spirits, and hospitality, Antoine Ernst is a specialist in industrial transformation and turnaround management. From 2022 to 2025, as Chief Transformation Officer at Swarovski, he led the company's industrial restructuring - including workforce reduction, governance overhaul, and financial recovery - resulting in a return to double-digit growth. Previously, he held several senior management and transformation roles at JTI (Japan Tobacco International), serving as CEO in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia. He holds degrees from IEA-Paris, INSEAD, and IMD, and is a dual French-Swiss national.

HRH Prince Joachim Murat

A direct descendant of Marshal Joachim Murat, King of Naples, and Caroline Bonaparte, sister of Emperor Napoleon I, he brings over 20 years of experience in defence, aeronautics, and sovereign technologies, advising governments across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. He notably led for seven years the implementation of India's biometric civil registration system, working alongside the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India. A former paratrooper officer and former member of two ministerial cabinets, he currently chairs a foundation specializing in artificial intelligence in service of French industries. He holds degrees from the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas and Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Should their appointments be confirmed, the Board of Directors of ODIOT SA will be composed as follows:

Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat Chairman of the Board of Directors and

Chief Executive Officer HRH Prince Joachim Murat Director Mr. Yves Pozzo di Borgo Director Ms. Tiphaine Auzière Director Mr. Thierry Bignet Director Ms. Sophie Blandin Director Mr. Antoine Ernst Director Mr. Marc Jobert Director

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98303-20260518_pr-odiotsa-agm-2026-en.pdf