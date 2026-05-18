Gold Li Holdings Berhad Celebrates Successful ACE Market Entry

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group"), an established property developer specializing in landed residential developments and in-house construction services, officially commenced its journey as a publicly traded entity on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") today. The Group's shares were introduced at an opening price of RM0.12, reflecting a stable entry into the capital market.

(From L-R) Mr. Ngiam Mia Teck, Independent Non-Executive Director, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Mr. Lim Seok Kim, Shareholder, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Pn Fatimah Zahrah Binti Baharim, Independent Non-Executive Director, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Mr. Kee Tong Kiak, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Dato' Lee Tiau Huat, Managing Director, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Datin Lau Siew Su, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Dr. Kong Yee Foon, Independent Non-Executive Director, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Mr Lee Teoh Keng, Shareholder, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Executive Director, M & A Equity?Holdings?Berhad; Mr. Gary Ting, Head of, Corporate Finance, of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

Since 1999, Gold Li has matured into an established developer with a strong regional footprint in the Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat districts of Johor. The Group is primarily engaged in the creation of quality landed homes, including terrace, semi-detached, and detached houses. A core competitive advantage of the Group is its integrated business model, wherein it maintains an in-house construction division that serves as the lead contractor for its own development projects. This structure ensures rigorous oversight of construction quality, expenditure, and delivery timelines. As of early 2026, Gold Li has successfully completed a total of 110 projects, with 13 ongoing projects, 28 future projects and 29 parcels of land for future development.

Through its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), Gold Li successfully raised approximately RM15.21 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 117.0 million new ordinary shares. The capital will be deployed as follows:

RM11.21 million for working capital to supplement property development costs for identified ongoing and future projects, including building and infrastructure works; and

RM4.00 million to meet the estimated expenses incidental to the Listing.

The ACE Market listing serves as a strategic catalyst for Gold Li, providing the visibility required to secure strategic land parcels and deepen its regional footprint. Supported by Smith Zander's IMR findings, which noted collective residential transaction values exceeding RM1.96 billion across Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat in 2025, the Group is ideally positioned to capitalize on Johor's industrial growth and local housing demand.

In line with evolving market demand, Gold Li also plans to expand its property portfolio beyond landed residential properties with its first high-rise residential development in Muar, targeted to commence in the first half of 2027 with an estimated gross development value ("GDV") of approximately RM322.7 million. Supported by a total estimated pipeline GDV of approximately RM854.9 million across its ongoing and future projects, the Group remains focused on delivering sustainable long-term growth through disciplined project execution, strategic landbanking and market-driven product offerings.

Dato' Lee Tiau Huat, Managing Director of Gold Li Holdings Berhad, expressed, "Today's debut on the ACE Market marks the pinnacle of a 27-year journey that began with a single vision in Muar. This listing provides the robust financial platform needed to unlock the value of our 47.3-acre landbank and execute our planned entry into the high-rise residential market by 2027. We remain focused on our core mission of providing high-standard landed homes while striving to generate consistent value for our new shareholders."

M&A Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT GOLD LI HOLDINGS BERHAD

Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group") is a well-established property developer specializing in the delivery of landed residential properties in Johor, Malaysia. The Group's business roots date back to 1999 with the commencement of property development operations under Gold Li Development Sdn Bhd. Since its inception, Gold Li has focused on the creation of terrace, semi-detached, and detached houses, primarily serving the districts of Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat. Over more than two decades, the Group has built a proven track record, completing a total of 110 residential and commercial projects as of March 2026. Distinguished by its in-house construction capabilities, Gold Li acts as its own main contractor to maintain stringent oversight of project quality, costs, and timelines. Supported by a sizeable landbank of approximately 47.3 acres for future development and led by a management team with 27 years of industry experience, Gold Li is committed to sustainable growth and the expansion of its portfolio into high-rise residential developments

For more information, visit https://www.goldli.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Gold Li Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Gold Li Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gold-li-holdings-berhad-celebrates-successful-ace-market-entry-1167690