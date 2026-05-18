Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 18-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 2.917% Notes due 15/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like securities HK0001293643 -- HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of HKD500,000) Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL162315 due 18/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Securitised derivatives XS3164083548 -- denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: National Investment Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan Certificates representing Global Depositary Receipts; fully paid (Regulation S) certain securities (depository US63654D1164 -- receipts) Certificates representing Global Depositary Receipts; fully paid (Rule 144A) certain securities (depository US63654D1081 -- receipts) Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 12/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in Debt and debt-like securities XS3377509586 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 18/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised derivatives XS3281184757 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 2.43% Notes due 28/09/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like securities XS1690392326 -- of SEK1,000,000 each) Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess Debt and debt-like securities XS3323781040 -- thereof) Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess Debt and debt-like securities XS3323781719 -- thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 427595 EQS News ID: 2328494 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)