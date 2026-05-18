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Dow Jones News
18.05.2026 09:33 Uhr
143 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
18-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

18/05/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                           Listing Category        ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
2.917% Notes due 15/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like securities HK0001293643   --  
HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of HKD500,000) 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding 
Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL162315 due 18/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Securitised derivatives    XS3164083548   --  
denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: National Investment Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan 
 
                                     Certificates representing 
Global Depositary Receipts; fully paid (Regulation S)          certain securities (depository US63654D1164   --  
                                     receipts) 
 
 
                                     Certificates representing 
Global Depositary Receipts; fully paid (Rule 144A)            certain securities (depository US63654D1081   --  
                                     receipts) 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 12/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in Debt and debt-like securities XS3377509586   --  
excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 18/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised derivatives    XS3281184757   --  
bearer of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 
 
2.43% Notes due 28/09/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like securities XS1690392326   --  
of SEK1,000,000 each) 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess Debt and debt-like securities XS3323781040   --  
thereof) 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess Debt and debt-like securities XS3323781719   --  
thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 427595 
EQS News ID:  2328494 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2328494&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.