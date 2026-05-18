Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Automotive Shielding Market to Hit USD 29.8 Bn by 2031 Amid Rising EV Adoption and Advanced Electronics Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 24.17 billion in 2026 to USD 29.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.31%. Rising EV adoption, stricter emission regulations, and increasing integration of ADAS technologies are driving demand for advanced EMI and thermal shielding solutions. Growing deployment of 400V and 800V electric vehicle architectures and silicon-carbide inverters is further increasing the need for efficient shielding across modern vehicle electronics.

Automotive Shielding Market Trends and Drivers

Tightening Emission Standards Increase Demand for Lightweight Automotive Heat Shields

Stricter emission regulations are encouraging automakers to adopt lighter heat shielding materials to improve vehicle efficiency and thermal management. OEMs are increasingly replacing traditional metal shields with advanced composite solutions, while innovations such as aerogel-based materials are gaining attention for their lightweight and high insulation performance. Growing focus on reducing vehicle weight is expected to accelerate demand for next-generation shielding technologies.

Growing EV Adoption Boosts Need for Advanced EMI and Battery Thermal Shielding Solutions

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is increasing demand for advanced thermal and EMI shielding solutions. High-voltage battery systems generate more heat and electronic interference, pushing manufacturers to develop lightweight materials with improved insulation and dielectric performance. The shift toward next-generation EV architectures is expected to create stronger demand for automotive shielding technologies.

Automotive Shielding Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the automotive shielding market, supported by strong EV production, advanced semiconductor manufacturing, and growing battery innovation across China, Japan, and South Korea. The region also benefits from large-scale manufacturing capabilities and cost-efficient supply chains, helping suppliers secure contracts from global automakers.

North America continues to see steady growth due to stricter vehicle safety and emission regulations, along with rising investments in EV battery production. Increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems and connected vehicle technologies is also driving demand for high-performance shielding materials across the region.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Observed demand patterns across energy storage and electric mobility continue to shape the lithium market's direction, with supply responses adjusting accordingly. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent, source-validated analytical framework, offering transparent, decision-ready insights relative to less clearly documented alternatives."

Automotive Shielding Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Shielding Type

Heat Shielding

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

By Propulsion Technology

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Application

Powertrain (Engine/Exhaust)

Battery & High-Voltage Systems

ADAS & Safety Electronics

Infotainment / Connectivity

By Material

Metallic (Aluminium, Stainless Steel, Copper)

Non-Metallic (Composites, Foils, Fabrics)

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-shielding-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Automotive Shielding Companies

Tenneco Inc.

Laird Performance Materials

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Morgan Advanced Materials

3M Company

Dana Incorporated

RTP Company

Marian Inc.

Autoneum Holding AG

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

ElringKlinger AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Lydall, Inc.

Schaffner Holding AG

Tech-Etch, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

For more details, visit the Japanese version of the report:https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/automotive-shielding-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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