Changan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - DeerTV, a manufacturer of weatherproof outdoor TV and projector protection systems, is reporting increased demand for its outdoor entertainment protection solutions as homeowners and businesses prepare for the summer 2026 outdoor season.





DeerTV

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With patios, pool areas, beer gardens, hotel terraces, sports bars, outdoor kitchens, and event spaces becoming more important entertainment zones, more property owners are looking for ways to install screens outdoors without exposing expensive electronics to rain, humidity, dust, heat, and accidental damage.

At the center of this demand is DeerTV's weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure, designed to help customers use standard televisions in outdoor environments while giving the screen added protection against common outdoor risks.

Outdoor living continues to be one of the strongest home and hospitality trends in 2026. Recent market research projects the global outdoor living structures market to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2033, supported by rising investment in patios, outdoor dining areas, leisure zones, and backyard entertainment spaces. Builder Magazine also reported that outdoor spaces are increasingly being designed as multifunctional zones for dining, lounging, wellness, and entertainment.

DeerTV says this shift is creating a practical challenge for customers: while outdoor entertainment is becoming more popular, televisions are still vulnerable when installed outside without proper protection. Rain, snow, direct sunlight, temperature changes, insects, dust, and humidity can shorten the lifespan of exposed electronics.

"Outdoor entertainment is no longer just a luxury feature," said David Wu. "Homeowners and businesses want outdoor spaces that feel as functional and comfortable as indoor rooms. But when a TV is placed outside, protection becomes essential. Our goal is to make outdoor viewing more reliable, secure, and practical throughout the year."

DeerTV's outdoor TV enclosure range includes models for different screen sizes and installation needs, including Lite and Pro models built for outdoor use. The company emphasizes durable metal construction, weatherproof sealing, ventilation, anti-glare viewing support, and locking features as key advantages for residential and commercial installations.

According to the company, its outdoor TV enclosures are used in a wide range of settings, including patios, pool areas, gardens, restaurants, hotels, sports venues, marine spaces, and outdoor signage installations. The company states that its protective enclosures are used in 38,000+ locations across 120 countries.

The growing use of outdoor screens is also being driven by commercial venues looking to extend customer experiences beyond indoor spaces. Restaurants and bars are adding screens to outdoor seating areas, hotels are improving poolside and terrace entertainment, and event venues are creating more flexible viewing environments for sports, movies, presentations, and branded content.

For many customers, the main alternative is purchasing a dedicated outdoor-rated TV, which can be significantly more expensive than standard indoor models. DeerTV's enclosure-based approach gives customers another option: protect an existing or standard TV inside a purpose-built enclosure designed for outdoor exposure.

In addition to its main outdoor TV enclosure range, DeerTV also offers outdoor projector enclosure products for outdoor cinemas, event spaces, hospitality venues, and large-screen projection setups. The company's projector enclosure page highlights protection against rainwater, heat, dust, moisture, and cold, with cooling support designed to help maintain stable internal operating conditions.

"As outdoor spaces become more valuable, people are investing more in the equipment that makes those spaces useful," the David added. "Whether it is a backyard TV setup, a restaurant patio, or a commercial outdoor display, the screen needs protection. That is where DeerTV is seeing strong demand."

DeerTV expects continued interest throughout the 2026 summer season as homeowners upgrade patios and businesses prepare for warmer-weather entertainment, outdoor dining, sporting events, and guest experiences.

For more information, visit DeerTV's outdoor TV enclosure solutions at www.deertv.com.

About DeerTV

DeerTV manufactures weatherproof outdoor TV and projector enclosure systems designed for residential and commercial environments. The company focuses on durable protective solutions for televisions, projectors, and outdoor display equipment used in patios, gardens, pool areas, restaurants, hotels, sports venues, event spaces, and other outdoor locations.

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Source: Gajura