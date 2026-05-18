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WKN: A411MH | ISIN: FR001400X2S4 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI1
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 10:34
37,920 Euro
-0,47 % -0,180
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
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CAC Mid 60
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ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
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ATOS SE 5-Tage-Chart
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37,80037,94011:05
37,80037,94011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 10:22 Uhr
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Atos International: Eviden launches ELIT AI, its next-generation radar signals sensor with built-in sovereign AI

Press Release

Eviden launches ELIT AI, its next-generation radar signals sensor with built-in sovereign AI

Designed to detect new radar waveforms in addition to conventional threats, ELIT AI has already been ordered by the DGA-MI

Paris, France - May 18, 2026 - Eviden, the Atos Group product branch leading in mission-critical systems, today announces the launch of ELIT AI, Avantix's next-generation radar interceptor.

Developed by Avantix, Eviden's signals intelligence (SIGINT) center of expertise, ELIT AI is an ELINT sensor1 whose capabilities are augmented by artificial intelligence. It enables real-time tactical radar situational awareness, faster visualization and identification of next-generation complex radar waves.

The next-generation ELIT AI sensor is designed for the detection, analysis and identification of radar signals for tactical situational awareness and SIGINT. ELIT AI consists of a flexible and scalable hardware and software platform that can be integrated into a variety of carriers and environments. It addresses the challenges of detecting new complex radar waveforms and low probability of intercept (LPI2) signals capable of dynamically modifying their emissions while operating at lower power levels.

ELIT AI integrates adaptive software-defined radio (SDR) technologies3 as well as sovereign AI capabilities derived from 100% of Eviden's R&D. Highly configurable, ELIT AI offers intelligent scanning strategy, real-time tactical display, recording triggering and in-depth technical analysis for deferred information capitalization. The sensor also features improved sensitivity that extends its detection range, and increased agility and adaptivity thanks to its wide spectral band.

Bernard Payer, director, Eviden, Mission-Critical Systems and president of Avantix, said: "The ELIT AI sensor developed by Avantix, Eviden's activity specializing in electromagnetic warfare, illustrates our ability to innovate and push the limits of interception and analysis as new radar models emerge and become increasingly stealthy and sophisticated. We are particularly proud of its adoption by the DGA-MI. We see this as a testament to the confidence of the major national defense contractors in our signals intelligence expertise. »

ELIT AI is a comprehensive solution that provides a decisive advantage in the operational theater and helps to fuel the needs of armies in terms of CEMA.4 Combined with the complementary offerings of Avantix's ELINT portfolio, CARACAL for the radar signal database, and OSCAR for in-depth radar signal analysis, the ELIT AI system provides a solution for the entire spectrum of radar threat management, from detection to analysis and identification.

***

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé - France | isabelle.grange@atos.net | Phone: +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

1 Electronic Intelligence
2 Low Probability of Intercept
3 Software-Defined Radio
4 Cyber and ElectroMagnetic Activities

Attachment

  • PR-Eviden launches ELIT AI, its next-generation radar signal sensor with built-in sovereign AI

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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