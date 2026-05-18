Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit, an invitation only event held at the prestigious Faena Forum, Miami Beach on Thursday, May 28th, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Dev Randhawa is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 28th, 2026. Mr. Randhawa, CEO of F3 Uranium Corp. will also be attending investor meetings and participating in a panel discussion.

Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 28th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: The Faena Forum

For more information and registration details, please visit:

Centurion One Capital - Miami Summit

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include ability to complete the private placement, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297608

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.