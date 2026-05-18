Qingdao, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - Qingdao Alston Motors, a China-based exporter of refurbished HOWO trucks, semi-trailers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and transport equipment, has strengthened its pre-shipment inspection, refurbishment confirmation, and export coordination support for African buyers sourcing refurbished HOWO trucks from China. The strengthened support is designed to help buyers engaged in construction, mining, logistics, port transport, fuel distribution, and infrastructure projects across the continent.





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The updated support process addresses a critical gap in the overseas purchasing process. For many buyers in Africa, a refurbished HOWO truck is not evaluated by price alone. Engine condition, gearbox performance, chassis strength, tire status, axle configuration, braking reliability, hydraulic function, and shipping preparation all influence whether the vehicle can perform reliably after arrival.

The process places structured verification of these factors at the center of each transaction, particularly for buyers who cannot travel to China to inspect vehicles in person.

"For many African buyers, the biggest concern is not only the price, but whether the truck has been checked properly before shipment. Engine, gearbox, chassis, tires, and brakes must be verified clearly before the vehicle leaves China," said Bruce Li, Export Consultant, Qingdao Alston Motors.

Founded in 2003, Qingdao Alston Motors has developed extensive experience in commercial vehicle export and transport equipment supply. The company's product range includes refurbished HOWO dump trucks, HOWO tractor trucks, cargo trucks, fuel tankers, mixer trucks, semi-trailers, passenger cars, electric vehicles, and related transport equipment.

Its export support targets contractors, fleet operators, traders, logistics companies, and project buyers who require practical vehicles suited to real operating conditions.

Pre-shipment inspection is a central component of the upgraded support process. For African buyers, the inspection process now covers the engine, gearbox, chassis frame, axles, tires, braking system, hydraulic system, electrical components, cabin condition, and visible structural wear.

These checks are completed before loading and are intended to give buyers a clear, documented understanding of each unit's condition prior to shipment.

Refurbishment confirmation is also a formal part of the service. Depending on the vehicle type and buyer requirements, Qingdao Alston Motors supports confirmed documentation of mechanical servicing, cabin repair, repainting, lighting checks, tire replacement, hydraulic inspection, and basic road testing.

For 6x4 and 8x4 HOWO truck configurations, the refurbishment scope can vary based on whether the vehicle will be used for mine haulage, construction material transport, container movement, fuel tanker hauling, or regional freight operations.

Engine, gearbox, chassis, and tire checks receive particular attention because these components have a direct impact on long-term operating cost. The company works with common heavy-duty HOWO configurations, including 371HP, 380HP, and 430HP models, selected based on application requirements and availability.

A truck intended for quarry hauling or road construction may carry different inspection priorities from a tractor truck deployed for port container transport or long-distance cargo movement.

The upgraded service also strengthens export coordination for Ro-Ro shipments, bulk cargo shipments, and container-related shipping arrangements. Export preparation services include vehicle loading coordination, basic documentation support, port communication, shipping schedule follow-up, and pre-loading condition confirmation.

This coordination is designed to reduce delays and improve buyer visibility throughout the purchasing and shipping process.

Africa remains a primary market for refurbished HOWO trucks, as many industries in the region require durable transport equipment with manageable acquisition and maintenance costs. In construction, HOWO dump trucks are widely used for moving sand, gravel, stone, asphalt, and earthmoving materials.

In mining and quarry operations, tipper trucks are used for short-distance heavy hauling under demanding site conditions. In logistics and port transport, HOWO tractor trucks support container movement, fuel tanker hauling, and regional freight routes.

A key element of the support process is buyer consultation, in which Qingdao Alston Motors works with each buyer to align vehicle specifications with intended working scenarios before purchase.

Discussions cover drive type, horsepower, axle configuration, loading requirements, destination road conditions, spare parts expectations, and shipping options. This consultation is especially important for African buyers who require vehicles suited to local road conditions, project budgets, and long-term maintenance requirements.

As demand for refurbished commercial vehicles from China continues to grow, Qingdao Alston Motors has stated its intention to further develop its inspection communication capabilities, refurbishment confirmation process, spare parts support, and export coordination services.

The company's stated objective is to help overseas buyers select refurbished HOWO trucks and related transport equipment based on real working requirements, rather than price or appearance alone.

About Qingdao Alston Motors

Qingdao Alston Motors is a China-based supplier of refurbished HOWO trucks, semi-trailers, commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and transport equipment for customers across Africa and other developing markets. The company supports overseas buyers with vehicle inspection, refurbishment, export coordination, spare parts support, and practical transport solutions for mining, construction, logistics, fuel transport, and infrastructure projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297785

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA