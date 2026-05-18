The new propane heat pumps support water flow temperatures of up to 70 C and achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 5.2 according to the UK-based manufacturer.UK-based heating specialist Dimplex has unveiled a new air-to-water heat pump series for apartment blocks and commercial applications. The company said the new product line can be combined with existing heating systems such as boilers, solar thermal installations, biomass systems or photovoltaic setups. It also highlighted that the system is "plug-and-play" oriented, enabling a high degree of prefabrication and simplified ...

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