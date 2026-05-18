TOKYO, May 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation will exhibit at The 3rd SPEXA - Space Business Expo, to be held from May 27 to May 29, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo). At the exhibition, Sharp will unveil for the first time a concept model of a satellite communications user terminal (*2) that supports multi-orbit operations, enabling seamless communications while leveraging satellite communications networks across multiple orbital regimes. Sharp will also showcase a range of satellite communications user terminals, including a design model for MEO applications, which deliver stable communication performance even under harsh conditions thanks to their high G/T performance (*3).Main Exhibits1. Satellite Communication User TerminalsSatellite communications enable stable connectivity even in environments where cellular networks are difficult to access, such as mountainous areas and maritime regions. Leveraging its communications technologies as well as compact and lightweight design expertise cultivated through smartphone development, Sharp is advancing the development of satellite communications user terminals optimized for the characteristics of LEO, MEO, and GEO.- Multi-Orbit Compatible Terminal Concept Model (First-Time Exhibition)This concept model supports multi-orbit operations, enabling communications by leveraging satellites across LEO, MEO, and GEO. Sharp is advancing the development of control technologies that seamlessly switch between satellite communications networks in different orbits, which are currently operated independently. Through these efforts, Sharp aims to ensure a stable communications environment even in the event of natural disasters.- High G/T Performance Design Model for MEO Applications (First Exhibition in Japan)This is a design model of a satellite communications user terminal for MEO applications, achieving high G/T performance. The terminal is planned to support the Ka-band, a frequency band capable of high-speed, high-capacity communications, and aims to enhance reception sensitivity while ensuring stable communication quality.* This development is supported by funding from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). (Project ID: JPJ012368G50501)2. Space Solar CellsIn addition to the "Film Sheet Type", which is lightweight and can be mounted on curved surfaces, Sharp will exhibit the "Glass Encapsulated Cell Type" featuring a CIC (Coverglass Integrated Cell) structure, in which each cell is sealed with coverglass. The "Glass Sheet Type", which combines high radiation tolerance as well as high efficiency, light weight, and curvature, by protecting the surface with specialized glass, making it ideal for long-duration missions such as planetary exploration, will also be introduced.* Exhibition Location: South Exhibition Hall, Tokyo Big Sight (Booth No. S2-1)About The 3rd SPEXA - Space Business Expohttps://www.spexa.jp/tokyo/en-gb.htmlMore information on Sharp's satellite communications business is also available on the following website:https://jp.sharp/business/lp/satellite_ut/*1 LEO: Low Earth Orbit, MEO: Medium Earth Orbit, GEO: Geostationary Earth Orbit.*2 A terminal that integrates satellite communications antennas, modem functions, and other components, and supports multiple different orbital regimes-such as LEO, MEO, and GEO-used for the operation of artificial satellites.*3 Gain-to-noise temperature ratio (G/T). An indicator of an antenna's reception performance; higher values indicate the ability to stably receive weaker signals.About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work. For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.