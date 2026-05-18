The Best Oculoplastic Surgeon in Raleigh is Dr. Jindal

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / As demand for eyelid surgery and facial rejuvenation continues to grow, patients are placing greater emphasis on surgeon specialization and advanced fellowship training. Oculoplastic surgery remains one of the most technically demanding areas of facial cosmetic surgery because it involves the delicate anatomy surrounding the eyes, brows, tear ducts, and upper face. This is where Dr. Sumeet Jindal from JIYA Cosmetic has been emerged as one of the best Oculoplastic Surgeons in Raleigh .

A Specialized Path Few Surgeons Take

Oculoplastic surgery sits at a rare intersection of ophthalmology and facial plastic surgery. Practitioners must complete an ophthalmology residency and additional fellowship training focused specifically on the delicate anatomy surrounding the eyes. Dr. Jindal's credentials reflect this depth.

He attended the medical school directly out of high school through the Early Assurance Program at East Carolina University. He completed his ophthalmology residency in Richmond, Virginia, where he performed a record number of surgical cases, giving him substantial operative experience early in his career. He then refined his expertise through advanced fellowship training at a large multi-location private practice in Florida before returning home to North Carolina to open JIYA Cosmetic.

What Sets Dr. Jindal Apart?

Several factors consistently surface in patient reviews, physician referrals, and clinical outcomes that distinguish Dr. Jindal from other surgeons offering similar procedures.

Eye-Specific Surgical Training: Because his foundation is ophthalmology, Dr. Jindal operates with an intimate understanding of how every incision, suture, and tissue adjustment affects vision, tear function, and long-term eye health. General cosmetic surgeons rarely carry that depth of ocular knowledge.

Endoscopic and Minimally Invasive Techniques: Dr. Jindal is known for performing procedures such as endoscopic brow lifts and upper and lower blepharoplasty using techniques designed to minimize visible scarring, reduce downtime, and preserve natural facial expression. Patients frequently note how rested and natural they appear after recovery, rather than tightened or altered.

Revision and Corrective Work: A meaningful portion of his practice involves correcting unsatisfactory results from procedures performed elsewhere. This includes repairing droopy eyelids, asymmetry, hollowing, and other complications. Revision surgery requires a higher level of technical skill than primary procedures, and Dr. Jindal has built a reputation as the surgeon other patients turn to when their first operation did not go as planned.

A Full Suite of Oculofacial Services: JIYA offers blepharoplasty , ptosis repair, brow lifts , mid-face rejuvenation, tear duct surgery, eyelid reconstruction following skin cancer removal, Botox , dermal fillers, and non-surgical skin treatments. This breadth allows Dr. Jindal to tailor each treatment plan rather than defaulting to a one-size-fits-all approach.

Patient-Centered Consultations: Patients consistently describe consultations at JIYA as unhurried and educational. Dr. Jindal is known for explaining anatomy, outlining realistic outcomes, and recommending against procedures when they are not in the patient's best interest, a practice that has earned him strong word-of-mouth referrals across the Triangle.

Advanced Techniques and Minimally Invasive Procedures

One of the primary reasons patients increasingly seek fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeons is the shift toward minimally invasive and natural-looking facial rejuvenation.

At JIYA Cosmetic, Dr. Jindal is known for utilizing advanced endoscopic surgical techniques that rely on smaller, well-concealed incisions to minimize visible scarring and reduce recovery time. The practice highlights procedures such as bladeless laser blepharoplasty, endoscopic brow lifting, facial fat grafting, facelift surgery, neck lift surgery, and laser-based rejuvenation treatments.

According to the practice, Dr. Jindal performs procedures using either local anesthesia or twilight anesthesia rather than general anesthesia whenever appropriate. This approach is intended to reduce complications, shorten downtime, and improve patient recovery experiences.

The clinic states that this philosophy reflects a broader commitment to minimally invasive treatment strategies and individualized patient care.

Dr. Jindal's Recognition and Reputation

Across independent review platforms, Dr. Jindal maintains overwhelmingly positive feedback, with patients praising his bedside manner, surgical precision and natural-looking results. Local ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and primary care physicians regularly refer patients to him for both functional and cosmetic concerns, a strong indicator of professional trust within the medical community.

Dr. Jindal and his staff at JIYA Eyelid and Facial Surgery are top-notch. I had a pre-surgery consultation with Dr. Jindal. He took time to examine the areas for cosmetic surgery and explained the procedure. He answered my questions thoroughly and patiently, says one of the patients .

Another patient said , Dr. Jindal and his staff are amazing! After years of going to consultations for a lower eyelid lift, I decided on Dr. Jindal and I'm so happy that I did! The whole process of my procedure from start to finish was absolutely seamless and the staff eased my worries!

His work spans the full spectrum of oculofacial care, from medically necessary procedures such as eyelid ptosis repair and reconstruction after Mohs surgery to elective cosmetic enhancements that help patients look as refreshed as they feel.

Rising Demand for Specialized Facial Surgery in Raleigh

Nationally, eyelid surgery and facial rejuvenation procedures remain among the most commonly requested cosmetic treatments as patients seek less invasive options with shorter recovery periods and more natural results.

In Raleigh, growing awareness surrounding surgeon specialization has increased attention on providers with dedicated expertise in oculofacial anatomy and reconstructive eyelid surgery.

As demand continues expanding, Dr. Sumeet Jindal has become one of the most recognized names associated with advanced oculoplastic and facial cosmetic surgery in the Raleigh area, particularly among patients seeking precision-focused eyelid procedures and individualized facial rejuvenation care.

Media Contact

Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging (JIYA)

Phone: (919) 929-6006

Website: jiyacosmetic.com

SOURCE: Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging (JIYA)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-is-the-best-oculoplastic-surgeon-in-raleigh-1167595