Ford Charges Ahead in Europe: Seven New Models and Smart Tech to Keep Vans on Road and Businesses Earning

Ford announces a comprehensive product and services rollout to compete and win in Europe, tailored to the unique demands of European customers

The strategy debuts alongside "Ready-Set-Ford", a new global brand platform grounded in Ford's leadership in work, thrilling performance, and off-road adventure

Ford will defend and grow its commercial leadership by expanding its lineup and connected services that turn vehicle data into measurable productivity

Ford is rejuvenating its passenger vehicle business with five all-new "multi-energy" vehicles, blending off-road DNA with a century of rally-bred heritage

Ford issues a call to action: Regulatory pathways must align with consumer reality and provide a flexible transition to an electric future

SALZBURG, Austria, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford today detailed a vibrant new vision for its future in Europe at a gathering of European dealers and partners. With a comprehensive product and technology rollout for commercial and retail customers planned over the next three years, Ford is renewing its commitment to European drivers and businesses.

Ford's European strategy is supported by its new Ready-Set-Ford global brand platform, which focuses on the territories where Ford authentically plays and differentiates: Build, Thrill and Adventure. The first European campaigns under the Ready-Set-Ford banner launch this month.

Ford Pro Evolves from Vehicle Maker to Productivity Partner for European Business

Ford Pro, Europe's leading commercial vehicle brand for 11 years running, 1 is evolving from a vehicle manufacturer into an indispensable productivity partner for businesses of all sizes leveraging software and services to maximise the return on every vehicle.

The strategy supports Ford's global target to generate 25 per cent of Ford Pro EBIT from software and services. In the first quarter of 2026, worldwide paid software subscriptions rose 30 per cent to 879,000, with gross margins above 50 per cent.

"Ford Pro is the backbone of our European business," said Jim Baumbick, President, Ford in Europe. "We don't just sell vans and pickups, we deliver an integrated ecosystem of vehicles, software and services. Our vehicles lead the market, and around them we've built a productivity accelerator our competition cannot match. For our customers, that's not just transportation, it's a better return on investment."

Ford Pro's Uptime Services use connected vehicle data and predictive intelligence to identify issues before they become problems. Since 2019, every Ford Pro vehicle has been built with an embedded modem. Today, more than 1.2 million European customers are connected, generating close to six million health signals a day. Last year alone, Ford's connected services delivered nearly one million additional days of uptime for our customers.

Ford Pro is now extending these capabilities to small businesses for the first time. Through new Dealer Uptime Services, every Ford dealer can become a dedicated uptime manager - monitoring vehicle health, reaching out proactively, and prepping parts and workshops before the vehicle arrives. Early pilots show repair times are cut by up to 50 per cent, with 80 per cent of repairs identified proactively. 2

For customers, this means more uptime, more productive days, more revenue earned from every vehicle they own. For dealers, it means more service leads, stronger customer loyalty and a significant uplift in revenue potential. Both unlocked by elevating the dealer into a data-enabled productivity partner equipped with the insight, tools and connectivity to keep their commercial customers earning.

Ford Pro is also expanding the product range with two new vehicles designed for very different but equally demanding jobs:

Ranger Super Duty Available Now: Extreme Capability for Europe's Toughest Jobs

Ranger has been Europe's best-selling pickup for 11 consecutive years. 1 The new Ranger Super Duty extends the family into the most demanding work on earth - emergency services, forestry, mining and military. It delivers a total combined mass (payload + towing) of 8 tonnes 3,4 and tows up to 4.5 tonnes, 4 boasting a near 2-tonne payload, 3 with heavy-duty suspension, extra underbody protection and high ground clearance direct from the factory. It combines "work-first" attitude with Ranger's standard cabin comfort, connectivity and driver assistance technologies. 5 "European governments and convertors serving the defense industry are increasingly looking for off-the-shelf vehicles that deliver the extreme capabilities required by the military," Baumbick said. "Ranger Super Duty is the right vehicle for the job. It's the most capable Ranger ever built, creating a new heavy-duty truck segment in Europe. It's available at scale, straight from our factory."

Ranger has been Europe's best-selling pickup for 11 consecutive years. The new Ranger Super Duty extends the family into the most demanding work on earth - emergency services, forestry, mining and military. It delivers a total combined mass (payload + towing) of 8 tonnes and tows up to 4.5 tonnes, boasting a near 2-tonne payload, with heavy-duty suspension, extra underbody protection and high ground clearance direct from the factory. It combines "work-first" attitude with Ranger's standard cabin comfort, connectivity and driver assistance technologies. "European governments and convertors serving the defense industry are increasingly looking for off-the-shelf vehicles that deliver the extreme capabilities required by the military," Baumbick said. "Ranger Super Duty is the right vehicle for the job. It's the most capable Ranger ever built, creating a new heavy-duty truck segment in Europe. It's available at scale, straight from our factory." Transit City: The Tool for Cost-Conscious Firms in Electric-Only Cities

The Transit City 6 is a new, all-electric van created specifically for fleets operating in dense urban areas. As more cities move toward electric-only zones, the Transit City offers a straightforward and cost-effective way to make the switch. To keep things simple and costs low, it comes in a single high standard specification. Available in three variants, including a chassis cab version for a choice of body conversions, it provides a practical, budget-friendly partner for city-based businesses. Arriving in showrooms later this year.

A New Era for Ford Passenger Vehicles in Europe

Ford has more than a century of racing heritage particularly in the world of rally, Europe's native racing format. Combining that off-road DNA with on-road performance, Ford will create rally-bred vehicles tailored to Europe. Ford's new European lineup will deliver multi-energy vehicles where thrill and adventure coexist with control and precision - built to handle the unique challenges of Europe's alpine passes, cobblestoned streets, and winding roads.

By the end of 2029, Ford will launch five all-new passenger vehicles, made in Europe for Europe:

New member of the global Bronco family comes to Europe: This new multi-energy member of the global Bronco family is a rugged compact SUV confirmed for production at Ford's plant in Valencia, Spain, from 2028.

The Electric Hatch: This new small electric vehicle combines distinct design with Ford's signature driving dynamics - injecting "race to road" capabilities into the B-segment.

This new small electric vehicle combines distinct design with Ford's signature driving dynamics - injecting "race to road" capabilities into the B-segment. The Small Electric SUV: A dynamic, fully electric small SUV carrying the same rally-bred design language and drive dynamics in an urban-friendly package.

A dynamic, fully electric small SUV carrying the same rally-bred design language and drive dynamics in an urban-friendly package. Two Multi-Energy Crossovers: Two additional rally-bred crossover models will complete the new line-up by the end of 2029.

"We are absolutely supportive of Ford's strategy to go on the offensive in Europe," said Nicola Gilda, Managing Director, Peoples Automotive Group and Chair of Ford's European Dealer Council. "Building on the success of Ford Pro, while also tapping into Ford's racing heritage for the design of the new passenger vehicles - it's clear that Ford is back to win."

Partnering for Speed and Scale

Strategic partnerships are central to how Ford competes in Europe, accelerating development, unlocking scale and driving value across both commercial and passenger segments. By combining the expertise, industrial footprint and supply base of Ford and its partners, both gain the efficiency, competitiveness and manufacturing reach needed to win in one of the world's most competitive regions.

"These aren't just deals. They are strategic levers," Baumbick said. "We partner with the best to move with speed and scale, and we obsess over the product to deliver passionate, unmistakably Ford vehicles."

A Practical Path to Carbon-Free Mobility

Ford has served European drivers and businesses for more than 100 years with cars, trucks and vans they love and improve their lives. Ford is committed to supporting customers on the journey to a zero-emission future, but when emissions targets are decoupled from the reality of consumer demand, the consequences are counterproductive: buyers hold on to older, higher-emission vehicles for longer, and the economics of industrial investment are undermined.

In addition, "Made in Europe" rules must reflect the reality of integrated regional supply chains and the important role of regional partners like Türkiye, Morocco and the UK play in our industrial ecosystem. Excluding or restricting these markets will undermine European competitiveness and will ultimately increase costs for consumers.

What Europe urgently needs is a regulatory framework that aligns targets with consumer choice and provides a realistic, reliable planning horizon. Ford is calling for a customer-first approach:

Realistic Targets and the Right Charging Infrastructure: CO2 targets must reflect actual consumer demand and infrastructure reality. Forcing a transition faster than the market can move risks slowing the vehicle renewal rate - a critical factor in reducing emissions.

CO2 targets must reflect actual consumer demand and infrastructure reality. Forcing a transition faster than the market can move risks slowing the vehicle renewal rate - a critical factor in reducing emissions. A New Path: Legislation must support and encourage electrified technologies such as plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs), which offer a practical pathway to a fully electric future. These technologies enable families and businesses to begin reducing emissions today, maximising electric kilometres driven while the necessary charging infrastructure is built across Europe.

Legislation must support and encourage electrified technologies such as plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs), which offer a practical pathway to a fully electric future. These technologies enable families and businesses to begin reducing emissions today, maximising electric kilometres driven while the necessary charging infrastructure is built across Europe. Protection for Small Businesses: 10% of new vans are electric as businesses struggle with charging infrastructure optimized for passenger vehicles and delays in gaining grid access for depots. Forcing aggressive targets on commercial vehicles acts as a tax on the plumbers, builders, and delivery drivers who power Europe's economy.

"We don't build vehicles to meet regulatory mandates; we build them for people," Baumbick said. "The fastest route to zero emissions is the one customers will actually take. We can accelerate emissions reductions today with hybrid technologies that that let customers drive electric whenever they can."

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility sales data 2025. Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

2 According to Ford calculations.

3 Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Always properly secure cargo. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

4 When properly equipped. Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.

5 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver's attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner's Manual for details and limitations.

6 Targeted range calculated through Ford internal testing. Up to 254 km targeted driving range based on full charge of Transit City. Homologated vehicle data will be provided closer to on-sale date. The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO2 emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies due to factors such as temperature, driving behaviour, route profile, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and condition.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 171,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

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