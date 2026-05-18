MEXC Launches AI Strategy, Advancing Its End-to-End AI Trading Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has completed a comprehensive AI product upgrade with the official launch of the industry's first fully free and open trading agent: AI Strategy. This marks the evolution of MEXC AI from a decision-support tool into an autonomous trading agent capable of understanding user intent and independently executing trades, creating a complete end-to-end trading workflow.

In traditional trading, every step, from identifying opportunities to executing trades, requires manual involvement, making the process both time-consuming and highly susceptible to emotional decision-making. MEXC AI Strategy redefines this workflow. Users simply express their ideas, while the AI handles intent analysis, strategy generation, continuous market monitoring, and automated execution. MEXC AI Strategy offers three key highlights:

Generate Complex Strategies with Natural Language

Users no longer need quantitative trading expertise or coding skills. By simply chatting with MEXC AI, they can create personalized trading strategies tailored to their own preferences. The system supports not only common technical indicators, but also complex conditional strategies across multiple platforms and data sources. For example, users can set instructions such as: "Go long when ETH breaks out of a bilateral pattern, with an 8% take-profit target," or "Go long when Elon Musk posts on X and the token price rises." The AI can automatically understand the intent and generate the corresponding strategy.

Real-Time Social Media Monitoring to Capture Opportunities Faster

In news-driven markets, information asymmetry often determines profit and loss. MEXC AI Strategy can monitor real-time signals from social platforms such as X, continuously tracking influential figures and market sentiment. Strategies can be triggered within seconds after relevant events occur, helping users seize market opportunities at the earliest possible moment.

24/7 Automated Market Monitoring, Free for Everyone

Powered by integration with leading AI models, MEXC AI Strategy continuously monitors and executes trades around the clock, allowing users to stay active in the market without constantly watching charts. The feature is also fully open and free to use, enabling anyone to access AI-powered automated trading with zero barriers to entry.

For detailed guides and FAQs, please visit MEXC Learn.

With this latest upgrade, the MEXC AI product ecosystem has become even more comprehensive. The platform's Smart Chart displays AI-powered price predictions, probability-of-rise indicators, and upcoming event alerts directly beneath candlestick charts, transforming market analysis that users previously had to piece together themselves into structured, actionable insights. The AI Consultant provides personalized recommendations based on users' actual portfolio positions, while AI Strategy converts users' market views directly into executable strategies and automated orders. Together, the three features cover the complete trading workflow: from discovery to analysis and finally to execution.

Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC, said:

"Zero-fee trading removed the cost barrier to trading, while MEXC AI is removing an even more critical barrier: execution. While much of the industry focuses AI capabilities on professional infrastructure, MEXC has chosen to start from the real workflows of everyday traders, truly understanding user intent and helping them execute more efficiently. The goal of MEXC AI is to ensure that every opportunity users recognize can actually be captured, delivering on our promise of "Infinite Opportunities."

In the first quarter of 2026, MEXC AI-related features recorded approximately 140,000 daily active users, while cumulative quarterly active users surpassed 1.04 million, reflecting growing market demand for AI-powered trading assistance tools. Users can now log in through the official MEXC website or app to experience the latest MEXC AI landing page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

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