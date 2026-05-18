XCMG Machinery's official establishment of its Kyrgyzstan subsidiary ushers in a new Belt and Road milestone

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," SHE: 000425) has officially established a subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan, marking a key milestone of its localization operations in the Central Asian market. At the opening ceremony, XCMG also launched the "X-Charge MeetGreen" brand campaign in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan is strategically located at a key node of the Silk Road Economic Belt. XCMG's subsidiary will further enhance service responsiveness and brand support across the region, delivering a full suite of services, spare parts, and technical support directly to customers' doorsteps.

The opening ceremony brought together XCMG's Central Asia management team, local government representatives from Kyrgyzstan, dealers and local customers. The head of XCMG's Central Asia region outlined the strategic direction for the subsidiary: to empower deep localization and long-term support for regional infrastructure upgrades, focusing on concrete actions rather than empty promises.

Local dealer representatives also noted XCMG's quality and service excellence: "In the construction machinery industry, this speaks louder than any advertisement."

X-Charge MeetGreen: Driving green innovation worldwide

The "X-Charge MeetGreen" campaign accentuates XCMG's commitment to green innovation and comprehensive after-sales service, advancing global low-carbon transformation.

The XC968-EV pure electric loader, equipped with XCMG's proprietary electronic control system and high-efficiency drive system, is specifically adapted for the complex working conditions in Central Asia. The measurement data coming from real on-site operations proves its capabilities:

78% reduction in operating costs compared to diesel loaders under equivalent conditions;

60% reduction on maintenance costs;

Over RMB 350,000 (USD 51,520) in annual comprehensive savings;

150 tonnes of CO2 emissions reduced per year.

At the event, several customers signed letters of intent for procurement, and the signal from the market is becoming clear: demand for green construction machinery in Central Asia is shifting from policy-driven to value-driven.

In 2025, the "X-Charge MeetGreen" campaign has toured Asia, Europe, and Africa, bringing intelligent, sustainable construction solutions closer to markets worldwide.

Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to deepen its presence in the Central Asian market, working hand in hand with local partners, and contributing the high-quality "XCMG power" to regional connectivity and infrastructure development.

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