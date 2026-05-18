The result was certified by Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).Researchers from Tokyo City University in Japan claim to have achieved a world record power conversion efficiency for a tandem solar cell based on a top perovskite device and a bottom cell based on copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS). The tandem device has a two-terminal (2T) configuration, an active area of 1 cm2, and an certified efficiency of 25.14%. The result was verified by Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST). The previous world ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...