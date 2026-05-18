Romania is not planning to run a grant scheme offering non-repayable funds for home solar installations for a second year running, instead aiming funds at existing solar prosumers looking to install battery storage systems. The Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association expects strong growth in Romania's rooftop PV market to continue despite the absence of solar-specific installation grants.Romania's Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) is planning not to run a grant program aimed at household solar installations this year. The Casa Verde photovoltaic program, first announced in 2018, previously ...

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