EPDM Market worth $6.26 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'EPDM Market by Manufacturing Process (Solution Polymerization Process, Slurry/Suspension Process, Gas-Phase Polymerization Process), Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modifications, Tires & Tubes, Wire & Cables, Lubricant Additives, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', the EPDM market is projected to grow from USD 5.10 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

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EPDM Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 5.10 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.26 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 4.2%

EPDM Market Trends & Insights:

Environmental regulations and customer's demand for eco-friendly materials are driving the manufacturers to develop sustainable and bio-based EPDM technologies. Strong growth in industrial manufacturing and demand for high-performance elastomers in harsh operating conditions are further contributing to market expansion. Moreover, growing concerns over lightweight, durable and weather resistant materials in automotive, industrial as well as consumer applications are anticipated to drive the EPDM market across the globe.

Asia Pacific's glass substrate market dominated, with a share of 40.0% in 2025.

By manufacturing process, solution polymerization process segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By application, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market.

ARLANXEO, Dow, Exxon Mobil, Versalis S.p.A., and Kumho Polychem were identified as star players in the EPDM market due to their strong product portfolios, global presence, and continuous investments in capacity expansion and innovation.

Shanghai Sinopec Mitsui Elastomers Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Running Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd, RADO Gummi GmbH, Firestone Building Products, and BRP Manufacturing, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs are focused on specialized rubber products, application-specific solutions, and strong regional customer support.

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As demand grows for elastomers with enhanced physical performance and exceptional heat, weathering, ozone, and other chemical resistance, the future of the global EPDM Rubber Market looks promising. Some of the many application areas utilizing EPDM rubber products include automotive, building & construction, wire & cables, and lubricant additives, among others, where they are manufactured into end-use products to meet heightened durability and functional performance requirements. The automotive industry uses a variety of EPDM rubber products in seals, gaskets, hoses, and weather-stripping systems to maintain long-term reliability. EPDM is used in construction as the preferred roofing membrane material, and buildings built with this high-quality material provide exceptional water resistance and longevity.

By manufacturing process, the slurry/suspension process segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

In the global EPDM market, the slurry/suspension process holds the second-largest share in the manufacturing process segment. It is because of that that this method offers a balance of cost-effectiveness and flexibility in production. This method is usually used to manufacture standard-performance polymer grades for a variety of applications. This method has a relatively simple operating procedure compared to solution polymerization and can provide more consistent quality. Furthermore, its ability to produce in large quantities at a reasonable cost has contributed significantly to its overall share of the EPDM market.

By application, the building & construction segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The building & construction industry was the second-largest end-use market for EPDM products in 2025, driven by increasing applications in roofing membranes, waterproofing systems, and insulation. The UV-ray, ultra-high/low temperature, and environmental stability performance characteristics associated with EPDM products make them ideal long-term products for exterior use. Other key drivers of growth are the increasing number of infrastructure projects and the growing demand for long-lasting construction materials.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the EPDM market in 2025.

The global EPDM market is led by Europe, where established industries such as automotive and construction have had a significant impact. Major automobile companies are in Europe and rely on EPDM for many components, such as seals, gaskets, hoses, and weather-stripping, as this material can withstand extreme environments and high loads over extended periods. As energy-efficient and sustainable construction methods gain popularity, more contractors are using EPDM-based roofing membranes and insulation systems. The region has implemented stringent environmental regulations that favor the use of recyclable and high-performance materials, driving the future growth of EPDM. The most significant contributors to the EPDM market are Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, all of which have sophisticated manufacturing processes and continue to invest heavily in infrastructure and renovation projects throughout the region.

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Key Players

The EPDM market comprises major players, such as ARLANXEO (Netherlands), ExxonMobil (US), Dow (US), Kumho Polychem (South Korea), and Versalis S.p.A. Product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the EPDM market.

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