Josef Daniel-Ivad from the Zinc Battery Initiative updates the current scaling of zinc battery manufacturers and technology.From ESS News Safe and sustainable zinc batteries have made major inroads in the energy storage space over the past five years, accumulating $1.3 billion in combined private and public investment and leading to a half-dozen factory builds. Last month I enjoyed collaborating with U.S. Department of Energy leadership at a Zinc Battery Workshop at West Virginia University, where we built a roadmap to accelerate commercialization and scale manufacturing of zinc batteries. This ...

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