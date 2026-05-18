Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Control Risks announces appointment of Bill Udell as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Risks, the global strategic intelligence and security firm today announces that Bill Udell will become Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 June 2026. Udell succeeds Nick Allan, who is stepping down after 25 years with the business, including seven and a half years as CEO.

Having led the firm through a period of significant development, strengthening the firm's global position and shaping its strategic direction, Allan and the Board agree that now is the right time for new leadership to take the business forward and drive the next phase of its evolution.

Udell currently serves as Managing Partner, Global Security and sits on the Board and Executive Committee. He leads the delivery of integrated security and strategic intelligence capabilities spanning advisory, operational support and complex risk management. He previously led the firm's Americas business and has played a key role in strengthening Control Risks' integrated, intelligence-led approach.

The Board selected Udell for his clear-eyed understanding of the firm's opportunities, his practical and compelling vision for its future and his strong track record of leading change across the business.

Dominic Casserley, Chair of Control Risks, said: "Bill stood out through the selection process for his clarity of thinking, his deep understanding of where the firm needs to evolve and his ability to combine strategic vision with disciplined execution. He brings the right balance of experience, energy and perspective to lead Control Risks in its next phase, strengthening our position as a strategic intelligence and security partner to clients worldwide."

Commenting on his appointment, Udell said: "It is an honour to be selected as Chief Executive of this remarkable business. By focusing my efforts on the evolving needs of our clients, I am convinced Control Risks is well positioned to further strengthen its market position."

Control Risks

Control Risks is a global strategic intelligence and security firm that is a trusted partner to 80% of the Fortune 500 and 62% of the Fortune Global 500. Our global team brings decisive clarity across strategy and operations, from advice to delivery, drawing on more than 50 years' experience in 178 countries. We help clients anticipate risk, protect people, assets and reputation, and pursue opportunity-from the boardroom to the most complex and high-risk environments. When the outlook is uncertain and the stakes are high, we respond with insight and action.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981314/Control_Risks.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981313/Control_Risks_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/control-risks-announces-appointment-of-bill-udell-as-chief-executive-officer-302774537.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.