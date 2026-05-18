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WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 13:44
45,500 Euro
+3,66 % +1,605
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
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SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
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45,24545,27014:01
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
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SAAB AB: Saab receives order for Giraffe 1X on tactical vehicles from France

Saab and Scania France have jointly signed a contract with direction générale de l'Armement (Directorate General of Armaments) for supply of Giraffe 1X radars and development of a solution with Scania tactical vehicles for the French Armed Forces.

The contract consists of 17 Giraffe 1X radars for the French Armed Forces. One Giraffe 1X radar will be used for test and evaluation purposes and 16 Giraffe 1X radars will be installed on the Scania V3P chassis, a tactical vehicle developed by Scania France and its SPAD (Scania Public and Defense) division in Angers, France. The contract also includes spare parts, training and support. Saab and Scania France have combined their resources and created a joint consortium for the duration of the contract. Deliveries of the radars will take place between 2026 and 2027.

"We are proud to work together with Scania France on this important contract, with the aim of modernizing the short and very short-range air defence capabilities for the French Armed Forces", says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.

The Giraffe 1X is a compact, high-performing 3D radar that is already contracted and in service with a number of customers. The radar system can be used for air defence, counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), protection of buildings and sites, and has marine applications for most types of vessels. Giraffe 1X is software-based and can be continuously upgraded to meet new types of threats.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com


Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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