Nitro Games Oyj: Resolutions of Nitro Games Oyj's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

COMPANY RELEASE

18 May 2026 at 12:45 (EEST)

The Annual General Meeting of Nitro Games Oyj (the" Company") was held on 18 May 2026 in Kotka, Finland. A total of 11 shareholders and 1,876,058 shares and votes were represented in the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the following issues:

Adoption of the annual accounts, resolution on the measures regarding profit shown on the balance sheet, resolution on the discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the annual accounts for 2025 and resolved that the profit of EUR 137,457.62 be transferred to the retained earnings / loss account and that no dividend be paid. The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the year 2025.

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and election of members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors be paid the following remuneration for the term of their office: EUR 2 200 per month for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 1 100 per month each of the other members of the Board. The Annual General Meeting also resolved that the members of the Board of Directors be reimbursed for reasonable travel and lodging costs.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that three (3) members be elected to the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting re-elected Antti Villanen, Johan Biehl and Jimmy Jönsson as members to the Board of Directors.

Remuneration and election of the auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the auditor's fees are paid according to the auditor's invoice accepted by the company. The Annual General Meeting re-elected auditing firm Moore Idman Oy as the company's auditor. Moore Idman Oy has informed that the principal auditor will be Mr. Antti Niemistö, Authorised Public Accountant.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on issuance of stock options

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to decide, in one or more transactions, on issuance of stock options as follows: The maximum total number of stock options issued with the authorization is 1,376,417. Each stock option entitles to subscription of one new share. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on all other terms of the stock options.

The authorization is valid until 31 December 2026. For the avoidance of doubt, the authorization does not affect the validity of the company's existing stock option plans or the Board of Directors' authorization to give stock options based on the same.

Constitutionary meeting of the Board of Directors

The new Board of Directors held its organising meeting after the Annual General Meeting and elected Johan Biehl as the Chairman of the Board.

Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors resolved to establish stock option plan 2026 for the key personnel of the Company for the years 2026-2028. Based on the stock option plan 2026, the maximum total number of stock options issued is 1,376,417, and they entitle their owners to subscribe for a maximum total of 1,376,417 new shares in the Company. Share subscription period begins on a date which is 18 months from the subscription date of the stock options and ends on a date which is 36 months from the beginning of the share subscription period. The Board of Directors may extend the share subscription period. The subscription price of the shares is the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden during thirty (30) trading days before granting of stock options with an increase of 10 per cent, however at least SEK 2.50 per share.

NITRO GAMES OYJ

Board of Directors

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196