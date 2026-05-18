DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRWL LN) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 171.7783 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4581990 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN LEI Code: 549300PCOGU9VB10FI42 Sequence No.: 427739 EQS News ID: 2329122 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)