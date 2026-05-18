IREN Acquires Awaken to Support Global Brand Growth

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) ("IREN") today announced the acquisition of Awaken, a creative and media agency specializing in content strategy and brand development for high-growth companies.

As part of the transaction, Awaken will cease independent operations and senior members of the team will join IREN under executive employment agreements, including Founder and CEO Chris Parker, who will lead IREN's brand and marketing strategy.

Awaken has served as IREN's lead external marketing partner, supporting the Company's AI Cloud growth initiatives. Bringing the team in-house reflects IREN's focus on strengthening brand awareness as IREN expands into new regions and customer segments.

As IREN scales across North America, Europe and APAC, the Awaken team will play a central role in building a globally recognized brand and ensuring IREN's market positioning keeps pace with its growing platform and customer base.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN, commented: "As we expand across new geographies and customer segments, brand awareness and customer engagement become increasingly important. Chris and the Awaken team have been trusted partners to IREN for some time, and bringing those capabilities in-house was a natural next step as the platform continues to scale."

Chris Parker added: "IREN has built a differentiated platform and a strong foundation for growth. I'm excited to join the IREN team and help elevate our brand and reach to match the scale of what we are building."

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

Contacts

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